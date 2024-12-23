A TikTok user in Cape Town shared a video of a Checkers Sixty60 driver delivering groceries

Instead of delivering at someone's house, the man in turquoise had to make a stop at a beach

Some social media users felt sorry for and defended the man, while others found his confusion comical

Checkers Sixty60 drivers have been a beacon of hope for those unable to shop in person, offering the convenience of having groceries delivered with just a few taps on the app.

However, one delivery to the beach sparked divided opinions, as some found it amusing while others disliked that the driver was visibly confused.

To the beach and beyond

Using the handle @_dev_thomson__, a TikTok user uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a Checkers Sixty60 driver at a beach in Cape Town about to descend steps to hand over his delivery.

After seeing the man's face, which looked slightly puzzled, the TikTokker wrote in his post's caption:

"My guy was confused."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA split over confused Checkers Sixty60 driver

While some people flooded the comment section with laughing emojis after watching the video on their For You Pages, others felt sorry for the driver and thought he was done dirty, given the location.

@melaniejc68, who defended the man, asked:

"Shame, how must the guy find the customer?"

A humoured @gowithduhflow, who seemed to like that the services extended to the beach, said:

"Checkers, at this point, is the supermarket of the year."

@namhl_ had similar thoughts about the retail giant, writing:

"We need supermarket awards so that Checkers can get a trophy."

A saddened @mc71mc added in the comment section to the unknown customer:

"I hope you tipped this guy very well."

@gennypenny_ applauded the delivery driver and wrote:

"Sixty60 are the best guys."

@gennypenny_ told the online community:

"That staircase is a workout on its own."

