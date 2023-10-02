A farm manager has shared some valuable advice to budding farmers who want to sell commercial produce

The man posted a TikTok that shows his spinach farm while he is explaining how he grows the vegetable

Budding farmers appreciated the tips and some even poked fun at his uniform popularised by Afrikaans Boere

A farm manager showed off his spinach farm in a TikTok video. Image: @phumlaninjabulo2

A young farm manager offered insights to aspiring farmers looking to enter the world of commercial produce.

The gent @phumlaninjabulo2 posted a video of his lush spinach farm, while he passionately explained the intricacies of growing the green vegetable.

Farming expert gives tips

The manager touched on crucial topics such as the effective use of insecticides to fend off pesky insects that threaten crops. He also emphasised the importance of starting small to learn the ropes of farming on a manageable scale.

Farming TikTok video gains traction

The TikTok video got an impressive 169,000 views, attracting a flood of comments from Mzansi people.

Watch the video below:

Netizens thank farmer for tips

Aspiring farmers were grateful for the guidance and thanked him and joked about his Khaki clothes.

Here are some of the comments below:

@bongekilesigwebela said:

"I love you your job."

@mdubulkhonde asked:

"Job well done my bru. One thing is it compulsory to dress like this?"

@nyandeni31 stated:

"iUniform yokuntshontsha umhlaba."

@mnamatha9 posted:

"What herbicides and insecticides do you use?"

@izolo.lami wrote:

"Siyabonga bro my dream is to own a farm one day."

@kev85389 stated:

"You are inspirational and a motivator."

@wongs323 commented:

"Conservation farming is the way to go."

@maqaps mentioned:

"I don’t like the clothes. Can’t black people do their own thing? "

@user8117132588625 shared:

I have a land bigger than this but I'm clueless please continue teaching us. I might learn something and start using it."

