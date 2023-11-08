A South African woman shared a video on TikTok showing how she cooks a dumpling (dombolo) in her microwave in just five minutes

The woman's cooking method has intrigued many netizens, with some eager to try it out and others sceptical about how well the dumpling is cooked and how it tastes

Some people who have tried the recipe have said that the dumpling comes out hard and plastic-like

A woman had netizens keen to try out a microwave dumpling -cooking method. Image: @babalozibisi

A woman had many South Africans impressed when she shared how she cooked a dumpling (dombolo) in her microwave in just five minutes.

Mzansi woman prepares dumpling in microwave

TikTokker @babalozibisi shared a video showing her ingredients: flour, castor sugar, yeast and baking powder before placing the mixed dough in a plastic dish and popping it into her microwave.

@babalozibisi goes on to show how it came out, and it appeared pretty good as she tested to see whether it was well cooked before serving it with some beef stew.

A dumpling is a small mass of dough cooked by boiling or steaming.

Dumplings are found in many cuisines around the world, and there are many different types of dumplings, each with its own unique flavour and texture.

Mzansi reacts to the 5-minute dumpling

The woman's cooking method had many netizens intrigued. While some were keen to try it out, others were sceptical about how well the dumpling was cooked and how it tasted.

ARROR DLOMO said:

"Ngizoyenza ngoba ngathi inokudla phakathi❤."

PrezMthiaC replied:

"I'll try this, ike ingalungiyimi nawe sizotholana."

Amahle Radebe commented:

"Kucacile imina islimatried this and one minute out the microwave it was hard like stone."

Charity Fifi Mokwena wrote:

"Trust my mom to refuse to eat this after I tried thatyoooh."

Emily wrote:

"I tried it’s not really nice when cooked from the microwave, it will be like it’s a plastic."

