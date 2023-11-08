A young South African woman shared a video on TikTok showing why she is always broke

The video features pictures of baby products such as diapers, baby food, baby toiletries, formula, a stroller, toys, and other essentials

Many netizens could relate to the young mother's struggle as they shared how a lot of their money also goes toward providing for their little ones

A Mzansi mom showed all the baby things she spends her money on.

Source: TikTok

Raising a baby is no small feat, nor is it easy on one's pocket.

Mom shows where all her money goes

A young woman, Tholinhlanhla Zungu (@tholinhlanhla_zungu), shared a post on TikTok showing why she is always so broke.

The video features herself before switching to photos of baby products such as diapers, baby food, baby toiletries, formula, a stroller, toys and other essentials.

A baby's necessities can add up quickly. The cost of these items can vary depending on the brand, quality, and location, but they can easily take a significant bite out of a family's budget.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Many netizens could relate to the young mother's struggle as they shared how much of their money also goes toward providing for their little ones.

Thuc98mk replied:

"Yey uzothengela umuntu ongamaz ."

Getty said:

"My current situation ."

user6923577466961 commented:

"Responsible parent ❤❤."

Nokwakhe_ wrote:

"Nami and ngyalayeka ngoba ngakhuzwa."

Mom_2_Mal replied:

"That time I’m bragging about the unnecessary stuff knowing I have zero money for lunch ."

ituh- monica said:

"You is me shame ."

intandokaziyamaga2 commented:

"Into engiyijabule last month when I realised my son will be using one pack of diapers since I'm potty training him."

