A man who ran out of tea improvised by making a "DIY tea" by melting sugar in a teaspoon over a stovetop until it caramelised

In the video, he added the caramelised sugar to hot water and stirred well before drinking

Mzansi netizens poked fun at the man's "tea" in the comments section of his TikTok post

A man's DIY tea recipe had people cracking jokes on TikTok. Image: @fit.king

One tea lover improvised when he realised he had run out of teabags to brew his favourite drink.

Man makes "DIY" tea

Tea comes in a wide variety of flavours, from light and refreshing to bold and robust. There is a tea out there for everyone, no matter what your taste preferences are.

TikTokker @fit.king show showed how he made a "DIY tea" by melting sugar in a teaspoon over a stovetop until it caramelised. He then added it to hot water and stirred well before drinking.

Watch the video below to see how he did it.

According to Penn Medicine, people all over the world have been drinking tea for thousands of centuries, and for good reason. Numerous studies have shown that a variety of teas may boost your immune system, fight off inflammation and even ward off cancer and heart disease

Mzansi netizens poke fun at the man's "tea"

The TikTok post's comments section was filled with banter and witty comments. Some people joked that the man was having caramel tea, while others compared the tea-making process to substance abuse.

Qnay commented:

"Tjo the way I don't know of this. I think I should try."

peachers replied:

"My grandmother did that every time the teabags are finished."

its.av3y.youheard._. said:

"I don't think even Zimbabwe would partake in such activities."

mmasechaba salome reacted:

"Skhambelele?"

LEO wrote:

"So my older brother was actually injecting tea in his arm?"

lou_cau said:

"Ishuu, caramel tea khuphuka lapho."

KG responded:

"I saw a homeless guy do this once but he didn't have hot water."

Woman makes homemade maise meal and sugar drink

Briefly News earlier reported that there's nothing quite like a warm cup of coffee or tea in the morning to start your day. Unfortunately for one woman, she was out of the main ingredients needed to make the hot beverages.

Thankfully for her, she had a plan up her sleeve and resorted to making a drink that her mother used to make when she was young.

In a video posted on TikTok, Katlego Mokwena (@katlego_mokwena_) is seen cooking dry maise meal and sugar in a pot and stirring continuously as the mix goes from white to a hard brown substance.

