A video of an energetic car salesman handing over a Volkswagen Polo to a young woman has gone viral

The young man rocks up with a large Bluetooth speaker and proceeds to shake every part of his body as the new car owner is left laughing at his antics

The clip quickly went viral, and one person commented that the unique handover made him "Salesman of the Year"

An enthusiastic Volkswagen car salesman has South Africans loving his energy in a viral video showing him dancing during a handover to a client.

A Volkswagen salesman was filmed during a unique new car handover at a dealership. Image: Twitter

The clip, uploaded on Twitter by @jah_vinny_2, shows the man rolling in a massive Bluetooth speaker in front of the young woman and her new Volkswagen Polo before handing his phone to a colleague.

The young man then proceeds to lay down some awesome dance moves as the client laughs at his antics; it's a truly beautiful moment and is certainly the first time we've encountered a new car handover.

According toVolkswagen, the new Polo is priced from R319 700 and offers items such as a 6.5-inch Composition Colour Radio as standard on the Polo trim level model.

Check out some of the reactions South Africans had to the clip:

