Cassper Nyovest trended on social media after a tweep shared that he did something for the late Nompilo Dlamini

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker helped Nompilo Dlamini raise R2 million to go to India to get a lung transplant

Fans were left stunned after finding out that Cassper Nyovest helped Nompilo

Cassper Nyovest donated R150K for Nompilo Dlamini's lung transplant. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest once helped the late Nomplio Dlamini, who died Monday night, 30 October 2023, in her sleep.

Cassper Ngovest donated R150 000 towards Nompilo's lung transplant

It's a sad time for Mzansi tweets as they lost their very own cystic fibrosis warrior, Nompilo, who died at the age of 29.

Tributes poured in, and some celebs were praised and some were dragged for not helping her while she was still alive, Black Coffee was one of those who were dragged online.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Netizens were stunned after a tweep @joy_zelda shared on her timeline that Cassper Nyovest donated some money for Nompilo to go to India and get a lung transplant.

In the tweet, it is said that the Rapper donated R150k.

The tweet reads:

"This is a Cassper Nyovest Appreciation Tweet. He was the only musician who donated R150k to Nompilo Dlamini and helped her raise 2 million to go to India to get a new lung Transplant, Hate him or Love him, and this guy has a heart of gold. We need many like him, UBUNTU."

See the tweet below:

Netizens praise Cassper Nyovest for donating 150K

Shortly after the tweet was shared online, many social media users were shocked that the star really cared about Nompilo. See some of the comments below:

@raskellsmusic praised the rapper:

"Your kindness is heartwarming and an inspiration to all. In a divided world, your actions promote unity. How can we foster compassion and kindness daily, beyond crises? We need more individuals who embody the spirit of UBUNTU."

@NolithaM applauded the star:

"Thank you, Cassper, for your kindness, Nompilo is at a better place now."

@tebogorupert said:

"S/O Cassper Nyovest."

@Rooibaitjie wrote:

"May the Lord continue to bless you."

Mzansi mourns 2 South Africans killed in Isreal-Palestine war

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are mourning after two were killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The SA government has confirmed their deaths, and condolences are pouring in from netizens.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, confirmed that they had been notified of the deaths of the two citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News