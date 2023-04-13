A young woman pulled out all the stops for her birthday and bought herself a brand-new car

Sino Nodada fetched her brand new Audi A1 and her colour of choice was green

Peeps across the country congratulated her for putting herself first and getting a ride that suited her so well

Sino Nodada shows off her birthday gift, which is a car. Images:@Sino Nodada/TikTok

Sino Nodada bought herself a nice set of wheels for her first car. The KZN woman shared the amazing news on TikTok and uploaded the video of her getting the Audi A1.

The car dealership made sure they added the theatrics with the red ribbon and the big reveal of her out-of-the-box wheels.

Peeps were impressed and loved the colour she chose for her car.

She said:

"My 25th birthday gift to myself. God is faithful, my first baby."

Mzansi sends well wishes for Nodada's first set of wheels

People across the country were so happy with the young woman's massive achievement. In comparison, others wanted to know how she could afford such a beautiful car at a young age.

Here are the comments:

@TillyDee said:

"Wow, the colour. I am in love. Congrats."

@tholi_ngcobo98 commented:

"25th Birthday, lapho I can't afford to do my hair."

@gugulamahlalela said:

"2023 we are winning bantase, I've seen more than 20 ladies buying cars on my socials."

@Yandisa commented:

"Wow, congrats. The perfect choice."

@dieketsengmaidi said:

"Girl with lord of the rings. Spectacular colour too. You make it look good Moghel, congratulations."

