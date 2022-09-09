A young woman shared the joyous moment she collected her new whip at an Audi dealership

Porcia Nosipho S Moreng dedicated the moment to God and said her heart was filled with gratitude and emotions

She took delivery of a new Audi A1 hatchback which is priced from R456 000 and is powered by a turbo engine

A beautiful woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared her new whip on social media.

Porcia Nosipho S Moreng bought herself a new Audi A1 Sportback. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The woman studied at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce, and has an honours degree in the same discipline.

According to Porcia Nosipho S Moreng's caption on Instagram:

"Watch the Queen conquer,Aria Ezamahlobo, my baby girl, God Did! My heart is filled with so much gratitude and mixed emotions. Dear God, thank you."

Several of Moreng's followers posted messages on the post; here are several responses:

@tesse_mncube said:

"Honey, congratulations baby."

@z_khubisa said:

"Congrats my friend."

@noma_whereto said:

"Congratulations Porsche Porsche."

@Johauptfleisch said:

"Woohoooo!!!! Congrats Portia Gal!!!"

@usbusii_maphumulo said:

"Congratulations my gorgeous girl."

According to Audi, the A1 Sportback is priced from R456 000 and is powered by a turbocharged engine. In addition, it features an S-Tronic gearbox as standard.

Source: Briefly News