A video of a white woman ice bathing on the beach left many people hilariously confused in a now-viral TikTok video

The clip has gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

The lady's clip amused netizens as they flocked to the comments section with laughter while others poked fun at her

A young man took to social media to showcase how a woman was ice bathing on the beach, and people were amused.

A TikTok video shows a woman ice bathing at one of Cape Town's beaches. Image: Westend61/Getty Images; @waarswouter/TikTok and Tunature/Getty Images.

Woman ice bath on the beach

In the footage shared by @waarswouter on TikTok, one can see the woman sitting in her ice bath at one of the beaches in Cape Town, unbothered with a pair of shades on. The lady was not alone but in the company of a gentleman, and the pair left people on the beach and online users hilariously confused. The woman sat there as she soaked in the cold water.

Watch the video below:

People react to the clip

The video of the pair captured the attention as it generated over 363K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok within a day of its publication. Many online users as they rushed.

Teresa Rodrigues asked:

"Ok I really need to know who how she got all that ice down there."

Merlingordon216 was amused by the woman saying:

"This is freaking hilarious ek likes die tannie."

Bronwyn Pearce added:

"Love it. That would be me without the ice. As I don’t swim in the sea to avoid bluebottles and sharks."

Kamikazee wrote:

"Sometimes Cape Town people can be extra."

Porcha_G commented:

"This tannie is everything.. unbothered confusing everyone just because she can lol."

Woman takes a dip in Isinuka Spring's pink water

Briefly News previously reported that a lady went to extreme lengths to find her happily ever after. The young hun bathed in 'magical waters' in the Eastern Cape.

TikTok user @fezisandzululeka uploaded a video of her bathing in the Isinuka Spring, which is known for its pink water. The water is believed to bring visitors luck, health, and wealth. According to local folklore, the pink colour is due to the presence of copper and other minerals, which are said to have healing properties.

