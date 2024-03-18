A video of a man escaping a track from falling onto him has gone viral, and people are left in laughter

The video of the gentleman has gathered over 6 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments

The online community reacted to the man's clip as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

This man escaped a painful and tragic death in a now-viral video that is making rounds on social media.

A viral video of a man's narrow escape from a falling truck was shared in a Twitter post.

Source: Getty Images

Man escapes death in a viral video

The footage shared by Crazy Clips on Twitter shows a worker on the road standing with a stop sign. The man was dressed in orange clothing, a mask and a helmet. The gentleman stood there with the stop sign as he signalled the truck driver; however, the truck driver kept on approaching uncontrollably, to which the man slowly escaped.

Watch the video below:

Online users react to the man's clip

The man video clip amused people as it captured the attention of many people online. The video generated over 6 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments on Twitter.

Steve said:

"The best part was flipping the sign to “Slow”."

Alan McCright added:

"Dude waddled for his life." There, I fixed it."

Derrick Z wrote:

"He flipped the sign just to tell us his running speed."

RichQuack commented:

"That sprint deserves an Olympic medal!"

TikTok video of man narrowly escaping Cape Town Ocean gets 8.3M views

Briefly News previously reported that people worldwide flock to the Mother City to experience the culture, scenery and oceans. Cape Town is especially a favourite for surfers, divers and kitesurfers. With the beauty of the Cape beaches, it’s easy to forget that the ocean can be dangerous.

One man had millions of people holding their breaths when he jumped into the ocean in Cape Town and narrowly escaped with his life. Last week, the clip was posted on TikTok by @explore_sa_ and shows a man jumping into the ocean in Cape Town. He then attempts to swim back to shore, but the strong currents pull him back in before massive waves slam down on him.

