A TikTok video has gone viral showing a swimmer battling the ocean tides in Cape Town

The unidentified man was filmed jumping into the sea somewhere in the Mother City when things went wrong

The TikTok clip shows the swimmer using all the energy he had to escape the waves and currents

South Africans held their breaths while watching the video, with many expressing how worried they were for the man's safety

Cape Town is stunning. People worldwide flock to the Mother City to experience the culture, scenery and oceans. Cape Town is especially a favourite for surfers, divers and kitesurfers.

With the beauty of the Cape beaches, it’s easy to forget that the ocean can be dangerous.

One man had millions of people holding their breaths when he jumped into the ocean in Cape Town and narrowly escaped with his life.

TikTok video shows what not to do in Cape Town

Last week, the clip was posted on TikTok by @explore_sa_ and shows a man jumping into the ocean in Cape Town. He then attempts to swim back to shore, but the strong currents pull him back in before massive waves slam down on him.

The unidentified swimmer was filmed by his friend, whose initial excitement turned into panic as they helplessly watched him swim for his life.

One of the friends can be heard saying, “This is bad”.

The video ends with an exhausted swimmer finally making it to a rock. Take a look at the clip here:

Video of a man fighting for his life in Cape Town ocean gets 8.3 million views

The video went viral, quickly gathering over 8.3 million views in less than a week. Although the man made it out alive, social media users quickly berated him for being careless.

@I am Me! gave more insight into how dangerous this really was:

“This is wild! not to mention, aerated water is harder to swim in and easier to drown in because you sink! ”

@Heidi commented:

“However long this video was... that’s how long I stopped breathing ”

@yollo added:

“I would have died 20times”

@Miss007 knows the sea is strong and should not be played with:

“Ocean: I see you underestimate me mmm....ok ”

@Brandon Rael said:

“People underestimate the power of the ocean ‍♂️”

While people were stressed, many applauded the man’s strong swimming skills.

@Repaid Tiger wrote:

“People don’t realise how strong of a swimmer this guy is to even keep his head up in white water.”

@V.M added:

“My toxic trait is thinking I can swim like him ”

@ffaylaa was impressed:

“You know how much energy that takes?? ”

Woman, 93, dies in Gordon's Bay after spring tide wave sweeps through parking lot

The ocean can be as dangerous and unpredictable as it is beautiful. Earlier this year, the spring tides wreaked havoc along the coastline in South Africa. Briefly News reported at the time that a 93-year-old woman lost her life when a wave hit her in a parking lot.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the waves have caused widespread damage in the area. There are reports of erosion, damage to car garages and infrastructure and more.

The waves have affected most of South Africa's coastline, with incidents reported in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

