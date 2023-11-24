One TikTok video went viral as it shows an exhilarating activity available in Western Cape's biggest town

The video filmed in Cape Town showed others what they could expect to do for fun as adults in the Mother City

Online users were fascinated by the video as it showed a stress-relieving activity for anyone who needs an outlet

A TikTok creator made a video perfect for angry people. The TikTokker in Cape Town shows a place to go and destroy things for fun.

A TikToK video shows a Cape Town activity for any adults who may need to let out steam. Image: @arielmulder1

Netizens were in awe, and the clip got more than 10 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from TikTok users who loved seeing the fun experience.

Cape Town axe-throwing video goes viral

A TikTok video by @arielmulder1 shows a room just for smashing things up. The facility allows people to destroy items in whichever way they want with a bat.

Watch the TikTok video:

Mzansi love anger room idea

Viewers admitted that the TikTok video made them want to visit. Many wrote that they needed to let off steam in a smash room.

Inathi was pleased:

"The relief I got just by watching."

SpaceManMo786 wrote:

"I want to make a booking please!"

Candice L Marais said:

"I need to do this, even if it's with a stranger!"

Ruby Mngazi commented:

"Ahhh God has answered my prayers!"

QueenOfMe exclaimed:

"FINALLY one in Cape Town!"

Ali added:

"I’ve been looking for a place like this omg."

Viewers appreciate TikTok viral plugs

