Wife Demands Mogodu at 2am, TikTok Video Husband Serving Her Delights Mzansi
- A man made a video of him preparing food for his wife after she got a random food craving at odd hours
- The TikTok video of the traditional South African dish he served was a viral hit on the short-form video platform
- Online users were amused as they watched the woman digging into her hearty home-cooked meal
A husband on TikTok made a video of him feeding his wife. The gent's family content was a viral hit.
The clip of the loving hubby got over four thousand likes from amused viewers. Online users wrote their funny takes on the video.
Man dishes for hungry wife
A TikTokker @avail_godie posted a video after his wife asked for pap and mogodu. The man claimed he got the rest at 2 am.
Watch the clip:
Mzansi applauds attentive husband
The man's video dishing tripe made lots of viewers laugh. Netizens cracked jokes about how devoted he is.
Nosizwe Dlamini said:
"Sicela iday to day update. I am so inlove with the two of you."
Tumelo Leshoro wrote:
"I swear I saw someone slice pap."
Thabie added:
"I love her please hlala lapho babe."
lethaboangel619 commented:
"Love her she's so real."
Nozie Vincent was amused:
"I saw your video on Facebook and had to search for you guys, I'm so invested in this."
Loving husband goes viral
A man spoiled his wife without sparing a cent and was a TikTok hit. The gent got his bae a luxury car
African woman flexes lavish lifestyle thanks to older husband
Briefly News previously reported that a woman had social media users awestruck and amused after sharing a video of how her husband spoils her with designer fashion items and the finer things in life.
TikTokker @rachflix shared a video showing her travelling, fine dining, getting facial aesthetic treatments, riding in a Rolls Royce and carrying designer handbags.
She said this was her way of explaining to her African parents why her husband was older than them, LOL!
