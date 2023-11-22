Global site navigation

Wife Demands Mogodu at 2am, TikTok Video Husband Serving Her Delights Mzansi
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A man made a video of him preparing food for his wife after she got a random food craving at odd hours
  • The TikTok video of the traditional South African dish he served was a viral hit on the short-form video platform
  • Online users were amused as they watched the woman digging into her hearty home-cooked meal

A husband on TikTok made a video of him feeding his wife. The gent's family content was a viral hit.

Man in TikTok video gives wife mogodu
A man shared a TikTok video about making mogodu for his wife because she was craving it. Image: @avail_godie
The clip of the loving hubby got over four thousand likes from amused viewers. Online users wrote their funny takes on the video.

Man dishes for hungry wife

A TikTokker @avail_godie posted a video after his wife asked for pap and mogodu. The man claimed he got the rest at 2 am.

Mzansi applauds attentive husband

The man's video dishing tripe made lots of viewers laugh. Netizens cracked jokes about how devoted he is.

Nosizwe Dlamini said:

"Sicela iday to day update. I am so inlove with the two of you."

Tumelo Leshoro wrote:

"I swear I saw someone slice pap."

Thabie added:

"I love her please hlala lapho babe."

lethaboangel619 commented:

"Love her she's so real."

Nozie Vincent was amused:

"I saw your video on Facebook and had to search for you guys, I'm so invested in this."

Loving husband goes viral

A man spoiled his wife without sparing a cent and was a TikTok hit. The gent got his bae a luxury car

African woman flexes lavish lifestyle thanks to older husband

Briefly News previously reported that a woman had social media users awestruck and amused after sharing a video of how her husband spoils her with designer fashion items and the finer things in life.

TikTokker @rachflix shared a video showing her travelling, fine dining, getting facial aesthetic treatments, riding in a Rolls Royce and carrying designer handbags.

She said this was her way of explaining to her African parents why her husband was older than them, LOL!

