Since Deborah Fraser's passing on 15 May, many have stepped forward to speak about the legend and what she meant to them

The latest to do so is Nomcebo Zikode, who credits her career's success to the late Deborah for playing an important role in her life

Nomcebo publically opened up about how difficult it has been to lose her mother-in-law, who helped her both personally and professionally

It has been a sad week for Mzansi after legend Deborah Fraser's passing. The singer has received a number of tributes from family, friends and supporters.

Nomcebo Zikode who married Selwyn Fraser, Deborah Fraser's son. She has two children with Selwyn Fraser, a 15-year-old son Ziyanda and a 6-year-old daughter Mnotho. Nomcebo Zikedo had a close relationship with her mother-in-law and she expressed her heartbreak in a touching tribute.

Nomcebo Zikode has given a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law, Deborah Fraser. Image: Getty Images/Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo Zikode remembers Deborah Fraser's influence

According to TimesLIVE, Nomcebo is Deborah's daughter-in-law, and so her passing hit the Jerusalema vocalist quite hard. Nomcebo says she learned everything she knows from Deborah. The singer said she will always remember:

"The great lessons and memories she leaves behind with me and my family. The music we made and performed together. All the travelling and challenges we have faced together and most importantly, the mother she was to myself and my husband, the role she played in our unity."

Nomcebo Zikode detailed that she and Deborah go back a long way. The singer says Deborah took her under her wing and helped the new singer navigate the music industry.

Nomcebo said she is now a good mother, musician, leader and entrepreneur only because of Deborah Fraser's influence.

Nomcebo feels like she lost her mother

On Instagram, Nomcebo mourned the loss of her mother-in-law writing:

"Rest in peace Mom"

Nomcebo and Deborah's supporters expressed their sorrow about the gospel star's passing.

@exi_m012 commented:

"Ohh Sisi, my deepest and heartfelt condolences to you and the family. Oh we have suffered a great loss."

@sweetbusi added:

"My deepest condolences, may her soul rest in eternal peace."

@zamanyambose19 also commented

"Condolences to you and your family sis, during this difficult time may you find strength in the Lord."

@atelljonker also the wrote:

"RIP, Dr, mother of the nation."

