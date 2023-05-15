Prince Kaybee's heartwarming Mother's Day tribute to Zola Zeelovin melted hearts and received enthusiastic reactions from fans

The renowned South African DJ and producer expressed gratitude and love for Zola Zeelovin in a touching social media post

Fans and followers celebrated the sweet tribute, showering the two with admiration and support

Prince Kaybee shared a heartfelt post for his baby mama, Zols Zeelovin. Images: @princekaybee_sa @zolazeelovin

This Mother's Day, South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee took the opportunity to honour his baby mama, radio personality Zola Zeelovin, with a sweet and touching social media post. Accompanied by an adorable picture featuring their son, Prince Kaybee's tribute melted hearts and garnered enthusiastic reactions from fans.

Prince Kaybee's heartwarming Mother's Day post to Zola Zeelovin

Prince Kaybee, known for his chart-topping music and charismatic personality, showed a different side of himself on Mother's Day as he expressed his deep gratitude and love for Zola Zeelovin.

In a heartfelt Twitter post, the renowned artist shared a beautiful snapshot of the happy trio, capturing a precious family moment. Kaybee wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day to you all❤️"

Kaybee's post was met with enthusiasm and loving responses across social media

Prince Kaybee's post quickly caught the attention of his fans and followers, who were touched by the sincerity and love expressed in his tribute. Social media platforms erupted with a wave of heartwarming and enthusiastic responses.

@BrianMphile said:

"Nice one Kabelo."

@Ref_Posh said:

"Ra leboga Kabelo "

@WendyCharmaine6 tweeted:

"Miss Zolazee loving"

@ntombizodwazuke tweeted:

"Zola Zeelovin Ayabulela ❤️"

@pmcafrica tweeted:

"Beautiful family king "

Prince Kaybee shares pic of ripped muscles, Twitter thirst trap has Mzansi ladies shooting their shot

Briefly News previously reported on Kaybee sharing a picture of his muscles leading to South African ladies shooting their shot.

Prince Kaybee is making sure that peeps get a glimpse of his muscles whenever he shares picture posts.

If the photo he posted on Twitter is anything to go by, he has been working hard in the gym, and it shows. Despite the Club Controller hitmaker tweeting about his love for pizza, the attention was on his arm muscles that appeared ripped and toned in the snap.

