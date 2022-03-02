Some couples break up their relationship after just a few years of marriage. But, beyond Hollywood, celebrities like Stephen Baldwin have found love. His marriage to Kennya Baldwin and their love for each other has lasted the test of time, despite the fact that it may sound like a fairy tale.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya attend the "Eyes Wide Shut" Westwood Premiere on 13th July 1999, at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Kennya prefers to be under the spotlight; unlike many other celebrity wives. Her life is a secret as she avoids the media limelight. However, there are many details about this celebrity spouse.

Kennya Baldwin's profile

Full name: Kennya Deodato Baldwin

Kennya Deodato Baldwin Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 2nd of August, 1968

2nd of August, 1968 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Famous as : Wife of Stephen Baldwin

: Wife of Stephen Baldwin Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Brazil

Brazil Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Body measurements in inches : 34-25-35

: 34-25-35 Body measurement in centimetres: 86-63.5-88.9

86-63.5-88.9 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Shoe size: 6.5 (US)

6.5 (US) Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Stephen Baldwin

Stephen Baldwin Kennya Baldwin's children : Alaia and Hailey

: Alaia and Hailey Mother: Mary Ellen Deodato

Mary Ellen Deodato Father: Eumir Deodato

Eumir Deodato Siblings: 1

1 Education: Parsons School of Design

Parsons School of Design Profession: Graphic designer

Graphic designer Instagram: #kennyabaldwin

#kennyabaldwin Twitter:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Biography

Stephen's wife was born in Brazil as Kennya Deodato. Every 2nd of August is Kennya Baldwin's birthday. Kennya Baldwin's age is 53 years, as she was born on the 2nd of August, 1968.

Hailey, Stephen, Alaia and Kennya attend Baume Mercier and Love146 fundraiser at Helen Mills Event Space on November 20, 2008, in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Kennya Baldwin's height is five feet and five inches (165 cm), with dark brown eyes and brown hair. She has a white complexion, and she is of Italian and Portuguese origin.

She has one brother named Cassius Deodato.

Kennya Baldwin's parents are Mary Ellen Deodato, a former musician. His father, who is also a musician, is Eumir Deodato, and he is a Grammy Award winner for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 1974. Her parents separated in the early 2000s.

Education

She pursued a degree in graphic design at Parsons School of Design in New York City, having graduated from York Preparatory School in New York.

She is now a professional designer, and although it is not clear where she works or how she does it.

What does Kennya Baldwin do?

She makes a living out of design, and Stephen Baldwin is a renowned actor in Hollywood. But are there Kennya Baldwin's movies? No, she did not take part in any movies so far.

Kennya Baldwin and Hailey, her daughter, enjoy a mother-daughter bond. In 2018, Hailey married Justin Bieber, making him her son-in-law. The two are pretty close.

Who is Kennya Baldwin's spouse

Kennya and Stephen attend the BOSS Black Spring/Summer 2008 Collection at Cunard Building N.Y.C. on October 17, 2007. Photo: Patrick McMullan.

Source: Getty Images

Kennya Baldwin, Hailey Baldwin's mom, is married to Stephen Baldwin, a well-known actor. They met in 1987 in New York and dated for three years before marrying.

Their two daughters are now models. Alaia, born in 1993, is married to Andrew Aronow, and she is also a health and wellness advocate on top of being a model. Hailey, born in 1994, is married to Justin Beiber and models with an international modelling agency based in New York City.

Is Hailey Baldwin Brazilian? No, Hailey is an American with some Brazilian roots because her mother was born there.

Stephen is the youngest of five siblings, two sisters and three brothers. His brothers are Alec, Daniel, and William (Billy). They all choose to work in the same field.

So, who is the richest Baldwin Brother? With a net worth of $60 million, Alec is the wealthiest of the Baldwin brothers. Stephen and Kennya presently reside in New Windsor, New York, having been married for 32 years.

Some of Stephen Baldwin's movies include:

Sky Kids (2008)

(2008) Nova Vita (2021)

(2021) Half Baked (1998)

(1998) The Usual Suspects (1995)

(1995) 8 Seconds (1994)

(1994) The Beast of War (1988)

(1988) Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

How rich is Stephen Baldwin?

Stephen Baldwin's net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. He is recognized for his many film and television performances and his vocal support for Christianity and conservative politics.

Kennya Baldwin has no desire to live the life of a celebrity. Instead, she aspires to be under the spotlight at all times. She is, nonetheless, surrounded by celebrities. Her husband is a well-known author and actor. Her two daughters have also followed in their father's footsteps but as models and not actors.

READ ALSO: "No Words": Actor Alec Baldwin Shares Grief After Film Accident Kills Director

Briefly.co.za has revisited the story of what transpired during the shooting incident that resulted in the death of a member of the film crew.

Baldwin is said to have misfired a toy gun on the set of his new film Rust, killing the Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring another.

Source: Briefly News