5 Celeb Power Couples of 2021, Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo Top the List

South Africa has a number of incredible power couples who set new goals each year. Briefly News takes a look at five celebrity power couples who have inspired Mzansi during 2021.

Among the celebs is Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo, Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brandon, Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha, Gail and Kabelo Mabalane and Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly. ZAlebs helped Briefly News put this list together.

1. Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo

Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo are one of Mzansi's most well-known couples and have lasted for a long time.

The pair have been together for almost 20 years; Romeo started dating Basetsana after she won Miss South Africa back in 1997.

2. Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brandon

Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brandon are a younger couple, they got together in 2014 and three years later they got married in 2017.

A year after they got married they had their first child in 2018 and since then they have welcomed a new addition to their family.

3. Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha

Nqubeko and Ntokozo Mbatha are both successful artists and in 2008 Nqubeko put a ring on it and the pair were married.

They began dating while singing together in Joyous Celebration, South Africa's largest Gospel choir.

The two have stayed true to each other and avoided scandals. They have two children together.

4. Gail and Kabelo Mabalane

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane's relationship is an inspiration to a great many South Africans.

The two performers have celebrated their relationship in public and taken their fans along for the ride.

They have two children together.

5. Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly

Modiselle met Priddy Ugly back in 2009 and ten years later they announced that they were having their first child together.

They accompanied their announcement with a music video called Bonita which means 'beautiful' in Portuguese.

They also took the opportunity to celebrate their marriage with a traditional African wedding in 2019. Their daughter Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi was born the same year.

