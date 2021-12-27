Since the world opened up a little more over the past year after the pandemic outbreak, several people, including our favourite stars, have been having weddings

Mzansi has witnessed six famous people go from single to wed over the past 12 months, meaning there have been six star-studded ceremonies to swoon over

The public figures who said their vows this year range from models and actors to controversial Forex traders and reality TV stars

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Wedding bells have been ringing all year round in South African celebville with six notable wedding ceremonies taking place. These recognisable couples shared glimpses of their special days with fans, spreading the love on social media.

Six Mzansi stars exchanged their vows over the course of the year. Image: @cashflowngcobo/Instagram, @tamaryngreeen/Instagram and @bohangmoeko/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some of the public personas welcomed guests such as Lasizwe, Zakes Bantwini and Connie Ferguson to their nuptials. Take a look at the six Mzansi stars who tied the knot in 2021 in our list below.

Anne-Tonni Mthembu

Reality TV star of Real Housewives of Durban fame, Anne-Tonni, wed Kgolo Mthembu just this November. The persona shared snaps of her fairy tale wedding, which had renowned celebrity witnesses such as David Kau in attendance.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Bohang Moeko

Isono actor Bohang Moeko became a husband this March and treated his followers to a glimpse inside the memorable occasion. He shared his gratitude and excitement that the day had eventually arrived and passed, writing:

“Finally, Mr and Mrs... Thank you, God.”

Tamaryn Green

Dr Tamaryn Green dazzled in gorgeous, vibrant gowns on the day she became a Mrs and almost broke the internet with the pictures. The former Miss SA proved she makes a stunning Zulu wife with snaps of her traditional ceremony.

Cashflow Ngcobo

Jabulani ‘Cashflow’ Ngcobo and Tumi Linx prepared to tie the knot with an opulent affair big enough to fit their personalities. Shauwn Mkhize, Connie Ferguson, Ayanda Ncwane and Lasizwe were among the familiar faces in attendance at the engagement ceremony that preceded the traditional wedding.

Lerato Marabe

Skeem Sam actress Lerato Marabe showcased how she looked as a new makoti with snaps of herself in traditional bridal gear. Although she only shared evidence of her nuptials on her Instagram stories, she hasn’t been shy to show off her hubby in other posts.

Amo Chidi

Amo Chidi debuted her man on social media after their vow exchanging ceremony this November. The actress and her new husband were surrounded by loved ones as they committed to each other for life.

Tamaryn Green and her fiancé celebrate umembeso

In more celeb marriage stories, Briefly News previously reported that former Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, and her entrepreneur husband, Zesimdumise “Ze” Nxumalo, took the next steps towards marriage at their umembeso ceremony.

Although the couple didn't announce when the ceremony took place, Tamaryn shared images of the vibrant event on her Instagram page. For those who don't know, umembeso is part of Zulu weddings and comes after the lobola negotiations.

At the ceremony, the groom showers the bride's family with gifts. Tamaryn, who is now a medical doctor, captioned the post:

"Thank you Lord for a beautiful and blessed day. Thank you for blessing me with the love of my life."

Source: Briefly News