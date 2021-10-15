Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is a Russian-American internet personality, prankster and actor. He made public pranks and comedy YouTube videos that have been viewed more than 1.7 billion times. Vitaly is known for his attention-seeking behaviour, which has landed him on the wrong side of the law numerous times. What happened to him?

The internet is increasingly becoming a place where anyone can turn their lives around. Once someone understands what they are good at, they can use social media platforms to shine. YouTubers like Vitaly, James Charles, Liza Koshy and others are great examples of people who have made it work for them.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s profile summary and bio

Early life

The YouTuber was born on 8th March 1992 and is 29 years old in 2021. Where is Vitaly from? He hails from Murmansk in Russia and later moved to Odessa in Ukraine with his family before relocating to Boca Raton in Florida. He is the only child to his mother, Elena Vulitsky, a fashion model and single mother who often supports his antics.

Vitaly never went to college after graduating high school. His grandmother bought him his first video camera.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s girlfriend

The comedian was in a public relationship with influencer Kinsey Wolanski. They used to make videos together. In 2019, Kinsey stormed into the field during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs to promote his adult website vitalyunencesored.com. Kinsey and Zdorovetskiy are no longer together, and it is unclear if the YouTuber has another girlfriend in 2021.

Career

As a child, the social media personality had a passion for skateboarding but could not make it his professional career after suffering from some injuries. He tried working as a garbage collector, sign spinner, and busboy. At 18 years old, the YouTuber tried pornography but was shy to perform when the cameras were on.

He then tried his hands at making prank videos. His first successful YouTube video was the 2012 Miami Zombie Attack Prank! in which he disguised himself as a zombie and scared random individuals in Miami. As of 2021, he has over 10 million YouTube subscribers, and his videos have been viewed more than 1.6 billion times.

In 2015, he landed a role on Natural Born Pranksters, a Lionsgate prank and comedy movie. The movie starred famous pranksters on the internet, including Roman Atwood and Dennis Roady. It is not clear if there will be more Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s movies in the future. The internet star also runs an adult website called vitalyunencesored.com.

Why was Vitaly Zdorovetskiy arrested?

The internet personality has been arrested numerous times for breaking the law. He was banned from going to major sporting events because of his behaviour of invading the field during games. He invaded the 2014 FIFA World Cup Final, the 2016 Game 4 NBA Finals, and the 2017 Game 5 World series.

In July 2012, he was arrested for a bomb hoax gone wrong in Boca Raton. He also found himself on the wrong side of the law for trespassing after climbing the Hollywood sign.

In January 2020, he found himself in an Egyptian jail for five days after being caught climbing the Pyramids of Giza. The entire Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s pyramid drama was filmed and posted on his YouTube channel.

In April 2020, he gained negative attention after attacking a female jogger on Miami Beach. The lady sustained several injuries to the head and eyes. The YouTuber was taken into police custody and was released after posting a $7,500 bond.

What happened to Vitaly?

After his arrest for attacking a Miami female jogger, Vitaly was involved in a sky diving accident and broke his neck and back. Fortunately, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s injury did not require surgery, and he is now fully recovered. He is back on YouTube after about a year of not posting prank videos.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s net worth

What is Zdorovetskiy’s net worth? The YouTube personality has an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He allegedly makes around $500,000 per month from creating videos.

Despite choosing a controversial career, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been doing well as a social media personality. In one of his videos, he revealed that he bought his mother a place to live in Los Angeles and that he can travel anywhere around the world. However, his latest conduct has left people worried about his well-being.

