Dave Portnoy's net worth, age, spouse, height, career, house, education, profiles
What is Dave Portnoy's net worth? Mr. Portnoy is a blogger, sports media personality, and internet businessman worth $120 million. This means that he can afford the finest things in life that many can only dream of.
Founding Barstool Sports, a digital sports conglomerate, made Dave Portnoy a household name. However, his fortune did not happen overnight. Here is everything there is to know about the rich and famous entrepreneur.
Dave Portnoy's profile summary
- Full name: David Scott Portnoy
- Date of birth: March 22, 1977
- Place of birth: Swampscott, Massachusetts
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Dave Portnoy's age: 44 years as of 2021
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Parents: Michael (father) and Linda (née Kaufman) (mother)
- Siblings: 0
- Schools attended: Swampscott High School, University of Michigan
- Religion: Jew
- Dave Portnoy's height: 5'10.5 (179.07 centimeters)
- Weight: 81 kilograms
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Dave Portnoy's Twitter: @stoolpresidente
- Instagram: @stoolpresidente
- Website: www.barstoolsports.com
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Marital status: Divorced
- Dave Portnoy's ex-wife: Renee Satherthwaite
- Children: 0
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Silvana Mojica
- Occupation: Blogger, sports media personality, and internet entrepreneur
- Famous for: Establishing Barstool Sports
- Net worth: $120 million
Dave Portnoy's biography
Dave was raised in Swampscott, Massachusetts. He is the only child of Michael and Linda Portnoy.
Dave Portnoy's education
David Scott went to Swampscott High School. He was in the same class as Todd McShay of ESPN. He then furthered his studies at the University of Michigan in 1995, where he pursued an education course and graduated in 1999.
Career
How did Dave Portnoy get rich? David Scott moved to Boston after college, where he worked for Yankee Group IT market research firm. He established the pop culture blog Barstool Sports in 2003.
Barstool Sports started as a print publication providing fantasy sports predictions, gaming advertisements and sports coverage for the Boston metro region. The firm's website was launched in 2007, making it a sports media powerhouse.
Dave Portnoy is the Stool Presidente or El President of the company. He sold portions of the firm over two transactions in 2016 to The Chernin Group for $10-$15 million and a 36% stake in 2020 to Penn National Gaming for $163 million. He also launched One Bite with Davey Pageviews show in 2017 to review every pizza place in Manhattan.
Dave Portnoy's spouse
Dave married Renee Satherthwaite, a famous internet personality and equestrian from Abington, in 2009. They met in 2005 and got engaged 3 years later. However, they parted ways in January 2017 and officially divorced later that year, citing irreconcilable differences. The two never had any children but remained amicable for the sake of their dogs.
Dave Portnoy's girlfriend
44-year-old David is currently dating Colombian model Silvana Mojica, who is in her twenties. Before Silvana, the multi-millionaire was in a public relationship with the former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Shannon St. Clair. He has been romantically linked with other beautiful women, such as Claire Jacobs (2019) and Jordyn Hamilton (2017).
Dave Portnoy's net worth in 2021
How rich is Dave Portnoy? Dave Portnoy is $120 million rich now, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is the total of his assets, salary, and money, with his primary source of income being his firm.
Where does Dave Portnoy live now?
Scott is known to maintain properties in Miami and Nantucket while renting a spacious Manhattan apartment. Dave Portnoy's house in Miami is among his latest purchases. This $14 million nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom waterfront home is located in the Morningside neighbourhood of Miami. He also has a summer home at 221 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk, NY 11954.
Dave Portnoy's net worth confirms that one can make a fortune with the right combination of skill, hard work, and determination, among other factors. We wish him all the best in his career and personal life.
