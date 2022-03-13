Social work is one of the most marketable courses worldwide, with its graduates finding employment as soon as they graduate. It is a highly respected profession because they devote themselves to helping vulnerable people through everyday challenges. In South Africa, many world-class social work colleges prepare students for their future careers. Learners have to choose the most convenient to them based on distance, climate, resources, and even family tradition.

Deciding to pursue social work courses in college is a good move because there are many jobs one can do. Primarily, they are problem solvers since they help other people cope with problems in their everyday lives. However, you must have the heart to help those in need; otherwise, you may not enjoy the duties.

What subjects are needed for social workers in South Africa? Students with disciplines in the arts and humanities can pursue this course. What is the APS score for social workers? The required APS score is 28.

Social work colleges in South Africa

In Africa, South Africa is among the leading countries in education and has invested heavily in the TVET colleges that offer social work. Many competent institutions offer these courses.

How long is a social work degree in South Africa? Typically, the degrees last for four years in S. Africa. Which colleges offer social work in South Africa?

1. University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria is a convenient institution for various undergraduate and postgraduate social worker courses in college. Since March 4, 1908, it has been in existence and has established itself as a leading research institution.

Prospective graduates can enrol for a Bachelor in Social Work (BSW) degree. Those seeking postgraduate studies can find several programs.

2. Wits University

Wits University is one of the leading universities in South Africa and a good place to enrol for these programs. It takes just four years to complete the degree.

This department has put a lot of emphasis on ethics, processes, intervention models, and legislative work in this line of duty to ensure it becomes one of the top social work colleges in South Africa.

3. Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University is a renowned university that offers several degree programs. The college established its community service department in 1932 and offers a four-year degree program. The school ensures that its students graduate with honesty, integrity, innovation, good leadership and accountability.

4. University of Johannesburg

Founded on January 1, 2005, as a public institution, the University of Johannesburg offers these programs at the Auckland Park Campus. In addition, these courses are found in the Faculty of Humanities. Typically, students can choose to major in this course during their fourth year of study alongside other courses like sociology and psychology.

5. UNISA

The University of South Africa (UNISA) is among the oldest in the country, established in 1873. Students looking for colleges that offer social work in Pretoria enrol in this institution for the best programs. As a public institution, UNISA aims at promoting ideals such as justice, democracy and community service revolution, which are at the heart of this course.

6. University of Zululand

After its inauguration in 1960, the University of Zululand set out to establish itself as one of the best social work universities in South Africa. It has developed a top-notch curriculum for undergraduate and postgraduate studies. It aims at producing quality employees to deal with the problems of South Africans.

7. University of Western Cape

Where can I study social worker courses? The University of Western Cape also offers several programs. It aims to continue developing these faculties that are unique and research based. In addition, it encourages its students to explore essential subjects such as human diversity, human rights, and gender equality.

8. Nelson Mandela University

Named after South Africa's founding father and one of the greatest leaders in the world, Nelson Mandela University is a good college. It opened its doors in 1882 and encourages students to take up these courses.

9. University of Free State

Established in 1904, the University of Free State was founded in Bloemfontein. It has a community service department with both degree and master's programs. It is a good college for the students eager to learn about the courses' research.

10. North-West University

Having been founded in 2004, the North-West University is well equipped to accommodate the learning needs of over 70,000 students. Social work is among the most famous courses offered at this institution. Students can expect world-class training to be competent employees in the future.

Social workers help improve the lives of vulnerable people. Therefore, before one starts to work in this profession, one must first enrol in one of the social work colleges in South Africa. After completing the course, you can seek employment in different agencies, such as hospitals and non-governmental organizations.

