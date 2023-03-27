A-Z list of bursaries for private colleges in South Africa in 2024

Most people assume that students who opt for private colleges are rich enough to gain admission. However, this is not always the case. Students sometimes join institutions of higher learning but become financially incapacitated; hence, they risk dropping out of school. Check out some of these bursaries for private colleges in South Africa that you can apply to avoid facing any challenges during your studies.

Do bursaries pay for private colleges? Luckily, they do. The bone of contention is what they require, what they cover and how to qualify for one. Compiled below are the different options available, what is required of an applicant, and how to apply.

Bursaries for private colleges in 2024 in South Africa

Private school bursaries provide funding for talented students from less well-off families or those who cannot afford to fund their education to attend private colleges. The terms of these bursaries for 2024 differ depending on the financier. This list provides these details and more.

1. Citrus Academy Bursary Fund

Citrus Academy is a non-profit managed by the Citrus Growers' Association of South Africa. The academy focuses on improving human resource development and establishing more employment and economic development opportunities. It also offers bursaries for private institutions.

The Citrus Academy bursary fund is open from 1 June to 15 September each year. It aims to provide financial assistance to students pursuing courses in the following fields:

Agricultural management

Soil Science

Horticulture

Microbiology

Plant Pathology

Crop Production

Plant production

The funding takes care of:

Tuition fees

Accommodation

Books and other stationery

Transport fees

Meals

Requirements

An applicant is expected to meet the following requirements to qualify for funding:

They should be citizens of South Africa, Swaziland or Zimbabwe

They should be pursuing a course in the fields mentioned above.

They should have completed Matric.

They should have a good academic record.

Disabled or disadvantaged students are encouraged to apply.

Application process

The process involves filling in the online application form. An applicant is also expected to submit the following documents:

A certified copy of an ID document

A certified copy of the applicant's secondary school education results

A certified copy of the applicant's latest tertiary examination results

A motivational essay explaining why they need the funding to study further, their background in agriculture and how they will impact the citrus farming industry

2. Club Magazine

The Club magazine bursary is one of the bursaries for private schools in South Africa. It is awarded to successful applicants with an up-to-date subscription to the Club Magazine, valued at R15,000. Any prospective applicant can apply if an immediate family member has an active subscription to Club Magazine.

The Club Magazine is a fashion and lifestyle magazine covering beauty, food recipes, celebrity gossip and healthy living. The Foschini Group owns it, and the company releases an issue monthly. Subscribers of the Club Magazine enjoy perks such as entries into monthly prize draws and shopping coupons.

Requirements

Interested applicants are required to meet the following requirements for them to qualify for the reward of the bursary:

Be a South African citizen.

The applicant or immediate family members must have an active subscription to the Club Magazine.

The applicant should not have received a bursary in the past 36 months.

The applicant must be registered with a South African tertiary institution.

Institutions

Application for the Club Magazine bursary is conducted online on specified days, and the first 12 successful applicants are granted the bursary. The bursary can only be redeemed in the following institutions:

ICESA

Intec College

City Varsity

Central Technical College

Damelin College

Damelin Correspondence College

The R15,000 is remitted to the successful applicant's account to cater to their tuition costs.

3. Epilepsy South Africa Educational Bursary

Epilepsy SA is a national organization that offers specialized services to people who have epilepsy. The organization also provides bursaries for private institutions, specifically for people who have epilepsy. It offers partial financial aid for the student's fees. The funding is rewarded annually, although an applicant can reapply every year.

Requirements

For one to qualify for the award of this bursary, they are required to meet the following requirements:

They must be a person with epilepsy who has been admitted to a tertiary institution.

They must have proven financial needs.

They must have a good academic report.

They must be actively involved in giving back to the community.

Application

The application process involves downloading and filling in the bursary form. The form should be submitted alongside the following documents:

The applicant's ID

The applicant's high school examination results

Proof of admission to a tertiary institution

Proof of household income

Evidence that the applicant suffers from epilepsy

Evidence that the applicant is a member of Epilepsy South Africa

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Bursary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a multinational company founded in America, focusing on computer software and hardware. The company offers bursaries to deserving students pursuing software engineering, computer engineering, information technology, information systems, computer technology and management.

Unlike most private bursaries, the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) IT bursaries for private colleges in 2024 cater to the student's total tuition fees, accommodation, meals, and book allowance.

Application

A prospectus beneficiary is expected to apply online. They are also required to provide the following documents as part of the application process:

Proof of registration for the academic year

Fee account statement for the academic year

Complete academic record, including matric

A copy of the applicant's ID document

5. SAMSTIP Teacher Internship bursaries

The SAMSTIP Teacher Internship bursary was initiated by SAMSTIP, an umbrella body of Mathematics and Science Teachers in South Africa. The fund aims at providing financial aid to students pursuing courses in Mathematics and Science, especially those training to become senior and further education and training teachers.

SAMSTIP Teacher Internship bursaries cater to tuition fees, accommodation, transport, textbooks and a monthly stipend.

Requirements

An applicant is expected to meet these requirements for them to qualify for funding:

Be a South African citizen under 30 years old.

Have a flawless criminal record.

Be a student in a tertiary institution in their final year with credits in Mathematics, Life Science, Natural Science or Physical Science.

Application

Application for funding is done online. It involves providing accurate information alongside these documents:

A certified copy of the applicant's ID document

A certified copy of the applicant's matric certificate

A certified copy of your current tertiary record

6. Cenfri Bursary

The Cenfri Bursary programme is offered by a non-profit organization called the Centre for Financial Regulation and Inclusion (Cenfri). They focus on improving financial access in Africa to help low-income households and businesses in emerging markets thrive economically.

Cenfri has collaborated with various entities like private foundations, UN agencies, governments, universities, and tech innovators to bring about significant positive changes.

The bursary covers tuition fees and provides a monthly stipend to students. Additionally, it offers:

A dedicated mentor to support students throughout the academic year.

Opportunities for students to gain work experience while studying, including at least six weeks of paid internships at Cenfri’s offices in Durbanville and remote work options.

The possibility of joining Cenfri's team as a full-time research analyst after completing the programme successfully.

Requirements

The general application requirements are:

You must be a South African citizen

You must be entering a 1 year or final year of a Masters-level qualification in Economics or a related field in 2024.

You must have a strong interest in research-related activities

You must have achieved a minimum overall GPA of 65% or higher.

You must have good writing skills

You must have good presentation skills

You must have good interpersonal skills

You must have knowledge of Stata and the analysis of household survey data (advantageous)

List of other bursaries that are currently closed

In South Africa, there are various organizations providing scholarships for students. Here are some scholarships available for applicants to consider in 2025. Most of these organizations have currently closed their application windows.

Adidas SA X Red & Yellow Creative Business School bursary

South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) bursary

Solar Capital Bursary

AECOM Bursary

EThekwini Municipality Bursary

Enel Bursary South Africa 2024

Emalahleni Local Municipality Bursary

Sasria Bursary

Can you get a bursary for college?

The government, the corporate world and several organizations offer bursaries for students who wish to pursue further studies. Most of them cover tuition fees in full, while others cover it partially. Others cater for accommodation, meals, books, transport and a monthly stipend.

Are there bursaries for private colleges in South Africa?

Organizations and educational institutions provide scholarships for students interested in furthering their studies. These scholarships can be utilized in both public and private educational settings. Numerous private colleges offer their scholarship initiatives aimed at assisting deserving students.

Who qualifies for a bursary in South Africa?

Criteria for awarding bursaries in South Africa often include student academic excellence, financial requirements (how needy they are), and bursaries offered with a focus on particular areas of study.

Does NSFAS fund private colleges?

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme only provides funding for South African students who intend to pursue further studies in universities or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions. Therefore, it does not fund students in private colleges.

Does Funza fund private colleges in South Africa?

The Funza Lushaka bursary is limited to the Bachelor of Education degrees and PGCE courses offered in universities. Therefore, it does not fund private colleges.

Does Rosebank College allow bursaries?

Apart from the bursaries for private colleges in South Africa in 2024, Rosebank College offers financial support to financially incapacitated students. Interested students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes are encouraged to apply. The bursary is offered annually.

How to get funding for college in South Africa?

There are several ways to explore for funding your college education in South Africa. You can try applying for government funding, such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), try out financial aid programs in SA, or apply for student loans.

These details about bursaries for private colleges highlight the number of options available and how utilizing them could help you pursue your dream. They also highlight how to access the funding. Most organizations prioritize students who perform exemplarily well.

