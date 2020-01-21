City Varsity online application, courses, fees, requirements 2022

City Varsity is a creative education service provider in South Africa. The institution ensures that all students get a quality education and graduate as much-needed professionals in the South African workforce and economy. It offers programmes at different levels of academic learning, including certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and degree.

Did you know that CityVarsity is registered with The Department of Higher Education and Training? It also meets all the South African Qualifications Authority requirements and is fully accredited by the Council on Higher Education. This means that it offers high-quality education to all students.

City Varsity online application and courses in 2022

Which courses are offered at City Varsity, and how do you apply for admission? Read on to discover all the programmes you can study at the institution and how to get admitted to your dream course.

City Varsity courses and fees

Below are the programmes you can pursue at City Varsity.

Degree programmes

Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television

Bachelor of Arts in Professional Acting for Camera

Bachelor of Arts in Sound and Music Technology

Diploma programmes

Diploma in Professional Photography

Diploma in Sound Engineering

Diploma in Film and Television Production

Diploma in Multimedia Design and Production

Diploma in Professional Acting for Camera

Diploma in Animation

Certificate courses

Higher Certificate in Acting for Camera

Higher Certificate in Motion Picture Make-up

Higher Certificate in New Media Development

Higher Certificate in Digital Media Arts

Advanced Certificate in Art Direction

Short Learning Programmes (SLP)

SLP in Sound Design and Post Production

SLP Graphic Design and Digital Media

SLP in TV Presenting

SLP in Acting for Camera

SLP in Vocal Training for Radio

SLP in Digital Video Editing

SLP in Directing

SLP in Camerawork and Lighting

SLP in Scriptwriting

SLP in Short Video Production

SLP in Creative Writing

NB: All SLPs are offered on a full or part-time basis, while all other courses on the list are offered on a full-time basis.

Online courses

The following courses are offered online only. The amount payable for each programme is indicated alongside its name.

Adobe Design Applications Adobe Photoshop - R6,450.00

Adobe Design Applications Graphic Design - R10,000.00

Adobe Design Applications: Adobe Illustrator - R6,450.00

Adobe Design Applications: Adobe InDesign - R6,450.00

Brand Strategy for Creatives - R9,800.00

Certified Digital and Social Selling Specialist - R12,500.00

Certified Digital Strategy & Planning Specialist - R27,999.00

Certified Search Marketing Specialist - R27,999.00

Certified Social Media Marketing Specialist - R31,000.00

Digital Journalism - R7,500.00

Digital Marketing Essentials - R12,500.00

DMI Tracks Content Marketing - R6,600.00

DMI Tracks Customer Experience - R6,600.00

DMI Tracks Data and Analytics - R6,792.75

DMI Tracks Digital Display - R6,600.00

DMI Tracks Digital Strategy - R6,600.00

DMI Tracks eCommerce - R6,600.00

DMI Tracks Email Marketing - R6,600.00

DMI Tracks Paid Media Course (PPC) - R6,600.00

DMI Tracks Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) - R597.17

DMI Tracks Social Media - R6,600.00

DMI Tracks UX and Website Design - R6,600.00

Expert-Level Certificate in Digital Marketing - R85,125.00

Foundations of Creative Writing - R6,500.00

Foundations of Photography - R5,000.00

Intermediate Creative Writing - R6,700.00

Introduction to Copy-Editing - R7,400.00

Introduction to Copywriting - R7,400.00

Introduction to Digital Cinematography - R8,500.00

Introduction to Digital Video Editing - R4,900.00

Introduction to DJing - R3,000.00

Introduction to Documentary Production - R7,500.00

Introduction to Interior Design - R8,500.00

Introduction to Screenwriting - R7,500.00

Mind Power for Successful Creatives - R5,200.00

Navigating the SA Film and Television Industry - R8,500.00

Principles of Graphic Design - R6,000.00

Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing - R31,000.00

User Experience (UX/UI) Design - R12,000.00

NB: The fees for the other programmes vary depending on the level of academic learning and duration of the study. For instance, the BA Film and Television fees at City Varsity differs from a Diploma in Sound Engineering at City Varsity. The exact amount you should pay will be indicated in your admission letter.

City Varsity fees in 2022 - payment details

There are different payment options you can use to pay your fees.

EFT

Use the details below to remit the money directly to the institution's account.

Bank Name: ABSA

ABSA Account Name: CityVarsity

CityVarsity Account Number: 40 9709 6193

40 9709 6193 Branch Code: 632005

632005 Reference: ID Number

Zapper

To use this option, you should download the Zapper app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

MasterCard

You can also use your MasterCard to remit your fees.

How to apply at City Varsity

Follow the steps below to apply for a course at this institution.

Visit the official website on your internet-enabled device.

On the dashboard, click the Apply Now tab.

tab. You will be redirected to a page to create your account. Click Register and enter the required details. Ensure you use a username and password you will remember in future.

and enter the required details. Ensure you use a username and password you will remember in future. You will get an admissions form. Fill it.

Complete all the admissions tasks.

Wait to be contacted to know whether you are accepted or not.

City Varsity requirements

The requirements for admission to various courses differ significantly. Even so, the general requirements are listed below.

General requirements for degree programmes

A National Senior Certificate with a degree endorsement

A National Certificate Vocational at NQF Level 4 with a degree endorsement

Amended Senior Certificate

Degree endorsement

A Senior Certificate

University exemption or degree endorsement

Foreign school leaving certificate that complies with minimum admission requirements for degree study as gazetted by the Matriculation Board

RPL /CAT ( as per admission policy)

Age exemption (23 years and above as per the admission policy)

General requirements for diploma courses

A National Senior Certificate with a diploma endorsement

A National Certificate Vocational at NQF Level 4 with a diploma endorsement

Amended Senior Certificate

A diploma endorsement

A Senior Certificate (SC)

Foreign school leaving certificate that complies with minimum admission requirements for Diploma study as gazetted by the Matriculation Board

RPL /CAT ( as per admission policy)

Age Exemption (23 years and above as per the admission policy)

General requirements for certificate courses

A National Senior Certificate with a higher certificate endorsement

A National Certificate Vocational at NQF Level 4 with a higher certificate endorsement

Amended Senior Certificate (ASC)

Higher certificate endorsement

A Senior Certificate (SC)

Foreign school leaving certificate that complies with minimum admission requirements for Higher Certificate study as gazetted by the Matriculation Board

RPL /CAT ( as per admission policy)

Age Exemption (23 years and above as per the admission policy)

NB: The requirements for online courses depend on the particular course of interest.

Contacts

If you need additional information or support, you can use the contact details below to talk to the relevant officials.

City Varsity Cape Town campus

Physical address: CityVarsity, 18 Roeland St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa

CityVarsity, 18 Roeland St, Gardens, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa Phone: +27(0)21 466 6800

+27(0)21 466 6800 Email: info@cityvarsity.co.za

Johannesburg campus

Physical address: 125 Simmonds St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

125 Simmonds St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa Phone: +27(0)11 242 6360

+27(0)11 242 6360 Email: info@cityvarsity.co.za

City Varsity jobs

The institution announces vacancies through its website. If you are interested in joining the institution, you should check the platform often.

Where is City Varsity located?

The institution has two campuses. These are Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Is City Varsity a college or university?

The institution is a private university or private higher education institution in South Africa.

Is City Varsity a private institution?

Yes, the institution is a private higher education institution in South Africa.

Does NSFAS pay for City Varsity?

The NSFAS does not pay for this institution's fees because it is a private college. NSFAS normally funds students in public institutions of higher learning or tertiary institutions.

Does City Varsity offer accommodation?

The institution does not offer accommodation. However, the Cape Town and Johannesburg campuses are centrally located in major cities, making student accommodation readily available.

City Varsity is a reputable institution offering full-time, short, and online programmes in various levels of academic learning. It offers degrees, diplomas, and certificates in media and the creative arts.

