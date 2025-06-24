A man gave online users a virtual tour of the awe-inspiring Iran Mall, leaving viewers speechless with its grandeur

The TikTok video reveals the mall's luxurious marble floors, golden escalators, art gallery, indoor gardens, and high-end stores

In his caption, the content creator corrects the misconception that Dubai Mall is the largest, revealing that Iran Mall, nearly twice its size, is the true world record-holder

A gentleman recently gave netizens a virtual tour of the massive Iran Mall, and the footage has left many speechless.

The Iran Mall, the largest mall in the world, was showcased by a man, shocking online users. Image: @benbookstheworld

Source: TikTok

Gent gives tour of the world's largest mall, Iran Mall

He shared the video on his TikTok account under the handle @benbookstheworld on 17th June 2025.

The clip has since gone viral, gathering over 1.1 million views. The content creator offered viewers a glimpse inside one of the largest shopping centres in the world, and online users couldn’t believe their eyes.

From luxurious marble floors to dazzling chandeliers and golden escalators, the Iran Mall, located in Tehran, is a jaw-dropping display of grandeur. @benbookstheworld documented his journey through the massive mall, capturing key attractions such as indoor gardens, an art gallery, a massive food court, and high-end retail stores.

@benbookstheworld expressed that many people think that the Dubai Mall is the largest, but in contrast, it is the Iran Mall, as he explained in his TikTok caption, saying:

"Welcome to the Iran Mall in Tehran, almost twice as big as the Dubai Mall that many claim to be the biggest in the world! This place is an absolute maze and such a beautiful mall with literally everything you can think of, including a water show that I thought was way cooler than in Dubai Mall."

He added that the Iran Mall is 21 million square feet, including entertainment zones, libraries, sports complexes, and even a five-star hotel. For many online users, who are used to more modest shopping centres, the video was an eye-opener. The gentleman also shared his sympathy with the people in Iran.

"Which is actually insane! As usual, though, because it’s Iran, people don’t know of it! My prayers go out to all my friends in Iran, and I will continue to share my stories and adventures from Iran to humanise and show you a different side of the country that the media won’t show you."

The video sparked instant reactions, with many in awe of the mall’s architectural beauty and scale.

While some viewers praised the tour for educating them on global landmarks, others expressed envy and curiosity about how Iran was able to develop such a space amid international sanctions.

Take a look at the video below:

People are in awe of the Iran Mall

People are in awe of the Iran Mall, captivated by its grandeur, luxury, and size. Many took to the comments section to rave over it.

Sam said:

"So basically, the world was not only brainwashed about China but the entire Muslim world?"

Spacewarrior expressed:

Yep! The United States is officially a third-world country!"

Val-x shared:

"Have you noticed how most countries labelled as unsafe are incredibly beautiful, Iran, China, Russia?"

Frugal Chic commented:

"Why are all these countries that we thought were poor looking like high-class malls. America is still poor."

Jon Hagman replied:

"Looks better than most American and European Malls."

Jackatash commented:

"No wonder the US government is so jealous of Iran and China. Can't even come close to touching this."

Tracey Alex simply said:

"I feel so ignorant. This looks amazing."

