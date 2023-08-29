Who is Dr Gupta's wife? Rebecca Olson Gupta is an American family law attorney who became famous after marrying Dr Sanjay Gupta, who is an American neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and CNN's chief medical correspondent. He has gained widespread recognition for his contributions to the field of medicine and for his reporting on health-related topics.

Dr Sanjay and Rebecca attend UNICEF'S First Annual Evening for Children First at Summerour Studio on March 20, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Even though Rebecca Olson Gupta's success might be overshadowed by her husband's, she has carved her path as a family law lawyer specializing in divorce and family law. Little is known about her as she prefers to maintain a low profile.

Rebecca Olson Gupta's profile and bio summary

Full name Rebecca Olson Gupta Gender Female Date of birth August 20, 1968 Age 55 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace Novi, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 63 kg (Approx) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Profession Family law lawyer Marital status Married Spouse Sanjay Gupta Children Sage Ayla Gupta, Soleil Asha Gupta, Sky Anjahi Gupta Education University of Michigan, University of South Carolina Net worth $1 million

How old is Sanjay Gupta's wife?

Rebecca Gupta was born in Michigan on August 20, 1968, in the United States of America. She is 55 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality.

Gupta and Sanjay Gupta attended UNICEF's Evening for Children First to Honor Ted Turner on March 30, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Ben Rose

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca Olson Gupta's education

She attended her elementary in Michigan and later went to Novi High School. As per sources, the couple attended the same high school, and after graduating, they joined the University of Michigan.

Sanjay Gupta's wife continued her education and earned her J.D. at the University of South Carolina-Columbia. Rebecca then gained admission to the Georgia State Bar, and after passing, she began practising law.

Rebecca Olson Gupta's marriage

Sanjay Gupta and his wife, Rebecca Olson, tied the knot on May 15, 2004, in Charleston, South Carolina, having dated for several years. They did a Hindu wedding ceremony organized and conducted by Tara Guerard on the Hindu customs in America. They live happily in Atlanta, Georgia.

Who is Rebecca Olson's husband?

Dr Sanjay Gupta is a well-known American neurosurgeon, medical reporter, and CNN's chief medical correspondent. He was born on October 23, 1969, in Novi, Michigan, USA. His parents are Subhash Gupta and Damyanti Gupta. His father is an engineer, and his mother is an editor. His family is of Indian origin.

Dr Sanjay attends Turner Broadcasting's 2013 TCA Winter Tour at Langham Hotel on January 4, 2013, in Pasadena, California. Photo: @Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Sanjay Gupta's education

Gupta attended the University of Michigan Medical School, where he earned his medical degree. He later completed his residency in neurosurgery at the University of Michigan Health System. He also pursued a fellowship in neurosurgery at the University of Tennessee's Semmes-Murphey Clinic, focusing on complex spinal surgery.

Sanjay Gupta's career

Gupta began his medical career as a practising neurosurgeon, performing surgeries and treating patients. He developed a reputation for his skills in the field.

His career took a significant turn when he joined CNN as a medical correspondent in 2001. His reporting on medical and health-related topics gained him recognition, and he became CNN's chief medical correspondent.

Does Sanjay Gupta have children?

Sanjay Gupta is married to Rebecca Olson Gupta, and they have three children together.

Does Sanjay Gupta have a daughter?

Sanjay Gupta and Rebecca Olson have three daughters. They are Sage Ayla Gupta, Sky Anjahi Gupta, and Soleil Asha Gupta.

What does Rebecca Olson Gupta do?

The celebrity wife is a family law lawyer practising in the United States of America. Besides, she has been a significant supporter of her husband's career at CNN. On January 31, 2018, with her husband, they partnered with the University of Michigan to develop new concepts and tools to support health information.

Sanjay and Rebecca attend UNICEF's Evening for Children First to Honor Ted Turner on March 30, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Ben Rose

Source: Getty Images

What is Rebecca Olson's height?

She stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 63 kilograms. She also boasts blonde hair with blue eyes.

What is Rebecca Olson Gupta's net worth?

The celebrity wife has a net worth estimated at $1 million. She has derived her vast wealth from her successful attorney career. Her husband, Sanjay, has a net worth estimated at $12 million.

Above is everything you need to know about Rebecca Olson Gupta, famously known as Sanjay Gupta's wife. She has supported her husband's career and accompanied him on some of his trips worldwide.

