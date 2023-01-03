Adorable baby Ankara dresses: 50+ latest designs for your little girl

If you are looking for the perfect traditional attire for your newborn or baby girl, then choosing an Ankara design for their clothing is the ideal choice. An endearing baby Ankara dress can provide an adorable aesthetic and pay homage to your cultural values with various options.

These stunning designs make for striking outfits. Photo: @elisamamaofficial and on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ankara for babies can be created in various ways, from baby grows and dresses, to a simple shirt and pants combination. You can even accessorise with headscarves and other clothing additions to complete the look.

A cute baby Ankara dress can be worn for any occasion, from important religious and cultural days to sentimental family celebrations or a cute baby photoshoot. Adorable little girl baby girl Ankara styles can even be styled as part of matching outfits, which is ideal for family portraits.

What is an Ankara design?

Before we go into the current top choices of Ankara attire, let us first discuss what Ankara refers to and its cultural significance. Also referred to as Dutch and African wax prints, they are a standard, beloved fabric used for clothing in West and Central Africa.

It was first introduced to the area in the 19th century by Dutch merchants, who drew inspiration from the native Indonesian technique and Akwete cloth designs. Since then, it has become a top choice for material thanks to its durability and striking patterns.

Baby girl Ankara gown styles

Longer gowns are perfect for more formal events, such as significant cultural and religious holidays or colder months. Here are some of the daintiest and brightest options for your little one.

51. Yellow outfit with princess sleeves

Standout with striking yellow hues. Photo: @omor_couture on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To kick off the looks, we chose an outfit for a princess. This bright yellow look with princess sleeves will make your daughter feel like royalty. Add a matching headband for a complete look.

50. Bold print and metallic accessories

Add metallic accessories for an edgy look. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want a more modern, edgier look, you can go for the traditional princess shape paired with some edgy cutout at the top, covered with mesh. Include metallic accessories to finish this distinctive look.

49. Blue with pink tulle

Add pink tulle to a dress for a more dainty look. Photo: @ZapronS on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Including some stunning pink tulle at the bottom of this style can transform any look from casual to elegant, which is ideal for special occasions. You can dress this outfit up with added accessories.

48. White tulle over princess style

You can elevate the tulle look even more by adding it to a princess dress, giving the outfit a royal touch. A white dress with white tulle is ideal for religious or cultural occasions, as white signifies purity.

47. Modern fishtail cut

Choose a unique take on a fishtail cut. Photo: @shop.doja on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This unique, modern take on the classic fishtail cut will help your daughter stand out from the crowd. Shades of green and pale pink give the outfit a more mythical mermaid look.

46. Off-the-shoulder straight cut

A simple off-the-shoulder look is perfect for all occasions. Photo: @staryin_stylish on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A simple yet classy look would be a classic, off-the-shoulder dress with a straight-cut design. You can add more personality through bright colours like pink, blue, green and yellow in bold patterns.

45. Green and black shoulder pads

Go for an alternative look with bright green and black. Photo: @fabricsbybimsworth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This look is a more modern, alternative take on this traditional style, with basic patterns paired with striking, bold colours. Green and black shoulder pads give an otherwise basic look a more elegant flare.

44. White sheer sleeves

Sheer sleeves are light and comfortable. Photo: @maxfey_couture on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add a casual yet feminine touch to a look by adding sheer sleeves to a brightly coloured outfit. This takes any casual cut to the next level. The look is also suited for older children or adolescents.

43. Eye-catching orange and yellow

Play around with striking orange. Photo: @trendycutenfabulous on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Classy gowns do not have to be boring, and playing around with the brightest colours can add a playful take to any outfit. Eye-catching orange outfits are unique and can be complemented with green and yellow shades.

42. Collared blue and purple outfit

A black collar transforms any look. Photo: @iamsandraonyeocha on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can transform any standard outfit by adding a black collar, creating a more modern yet traditional look. Blue and purple hues pair perfectly with this design, but any two colours would pair well together.

41. Pink with blue tulle

Pink and blue are always a good combination. Photo: @trendycutenfabulous on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As we have already highlighted, tulle can transform any look and makes for the perfect feminine touch to your daughter's outfit. But pairing the two colours together with tulle adds the perfect finishing touches.

40. Brocade-style design

Brocade-style adds a more creative flair. Photo: @Comfendy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can stick to Ankara materials while experimenting with other material concepts, like brocade textiles. This pattern resembles floral but in a more discreet way. This design works best with darker shades.

39. Matching headgear

Headgear makes for the perfect accessory. Photo: @Fabricscataloguebycisca and @jejjjos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whichever outfit you choose, creating customised headgear is the best way to elevate your child's look. Use the same material from the outfit to perfectly match the accessory to the outfit, with options from hats to hair clips.

38. Floral prints

Floral is a classic choice. Photo: @handmadeby_ope and @trendycutenfabulous on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can add floral patterns to this traditional attire for a more modern approach to any outfit. You can either add some flowers to one part of the dress or adorn the entire dress with the pattern. It looks great in both bright and darker shades.

37. Robe-style outfit

A robe is comfortable and casual. Photo: @khadcouture on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want a more casual, comfortable look that can still be worn for a special occasion, you can choose a robe-style outfit for the event. Beautiful deep blues and rich yellows elevate this look from casual to semi-formal.

36. Brown netted sleeves

Brown netted sleeves add a unique flair. Photo: @staryin_stylish on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can add some netted sleeves to the outfit for a different look. Brown shades work well with many colours, but you can also make them black or white depending on personal preference and how well the sleeves complement the rest of the dress's colour.

Baby Ankara dresses for summer

Are you looking for a more casual look for warmer months? A shorter style helps you keep the elegance of this clothing design without compromising on comfort. These are some concepts you can go with that are both adorable and comfortable.

35. Frilled knee-length skirt and matching top

A knee-length skirt is perfect for summer. Photo: @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A flowing, knee-length skirt and top with the same design are ideal for those warmer summer months. Add a pair of thin stockings for those cooler, windy days when necessary to keep warm while still sticking to the style.

34. Knee-length dress

A flowy dress is both cute and comfortable. Photo: @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A knee-length dress is the ultimate source of comfort and style. You can accessorise with a shirt underneath or even create matching looks for your daughter's beloved dolls or siblings if she has any.

33. Flowing off-the-shoulder style

This red outfit stands out. Photo: @ruffntumblekids on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For something more eye-catching, a stunning flowing dress with off-the-shoulder pads is a top choice. Pair it with darker tights to create more contrast and finish the look.

32. Three-piece sets

Matching three-piece sets are adorable. Photo: @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A three-piece outfit is a great way to add an extra flair to your Ankara outfit, perfectly finishing off the look from head to toe. You can choose from light, bright colours to darker, toned-down options.

31. Babygrow sets

Babygrow sets add a touch of style to your newborn’s wardrobe. Photo: @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your newborn can also pull off this stylish design, thanks to babygrow options that are accessorised with these standout patterns. You can add shorts, a bowtie, or a skirt for a more feminine look.

30. Onesie and head accessories

A onesie style gives your child style and comfort. Photo: @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A onesie in this design is another excellent option for your child who may be too old for a baby grow. To add contrast, you can complete this look with a matching headscarf or one in a different colour.

29. Flowy high-waisted skirt and matching top

A flowing skirt is both stylish and comfortable. Photo: @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want a more low-key look than the frilly skirt, you can choose a skirt that flows more and has a top-matching design to match. You can choose from whichever pattern or colour you wish for this look.

28. Ankara-style dungarees

Choosing a dungaree style to pair with this material style blends a more traditional look with a modern approach. This casual yet standout look is perfect for adding over a simple shirt, with white being the best option.

27. Knee-length dress with puffy sleeves

Puffy sleeves make for a playful, youthful look. Photo: @kafos.ng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Get playful with some puffed-up sleeves for your daughter's outfit. Bright hues of blue and purple pair perfectly with this look and can be dressed up or down with the right accessories or stockings.

26. Colour-blocking layered dress

Standout from the crowd with colour-blocking. Photo: @TkFASHION4 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The perfect choice for warmer months would be shorter styles offering playful, bright patterns. A multi-layered dress with different colours and patterns on each layer gives your child a fun, standout look.

25. One-sleeve outfit

Get creative with a one-sleeve outfit. Photo: @AfrikidsRTW on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Opt for a one-sleeve design for a more classy yet comfortable look for the warmer months. This style takes any outfit from casual to classy while still being comfortable and breezy for those humid days.

24. Tropical-themed looks

Tropical patterns are ideal for summer. Photo: @AfrikidsRTW on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What better way to mark the coming of summer than with bright tropical prints? These designs take traditional attire to the next level and keep it classy while still being fun and carefree.

23. Shades of blue hues

Shades of blue are light and breezy. Photo: @HandmadeNg and @LeratoMogase1 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bring a calm, relaxing look to an outfit with deep blue hues that exude warm summer days and cool nights. Adding a pop of yellow or mustard with brighten the look and keep it bright.

22. Pink hues

Keep things feminine with pink hues. Photo: @Dane13A and @QeturahHQ on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To stick to one primary colour of reference but with a feminine touch, give your child a dainty pink outfit cut off at the knees to keep it cool. Added hues of orange and yellow help the outfit stand out more.

21. Polka dot design

Completely change up the design with polka dots. Photo: @trendycutenfabulous and @iamsandraonyeocha on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Darker-toned Ankara dress styles

If you want a classy, standout look that is not as bright as the other options, you can still choose to go with this bold pattern without the bright colours. These are some options you can choose from that are darker yet still distinctive.

20. Navy-blue attire

Navy blue stands out yet is classy. Photo: @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A navy blue outfit in this pattern is best if you want a look that stands out but does not separate from the stunning print. You can pair it with lighter accessories to make the colours truly pop.

19. Deep red hues

Deep red hues are flattering on many skin tones. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Another classic that pairs well with all skin tones is striking red hues. You can either include various shades of red in one outfit or choose your preferred shade and pair it with shades of brown and black. Add mustard and navy for contrast.

18. Paisley designs

Paisley prints are a well-loved classic. Photo: @EAfrocentric on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A classic paisley print is a well-loved option, and for a good reason. The style looks great in just about any shade, significantly darker tones with a pop of lighter colours. You can choose a striking block design as well.

17. Brown paisley looks

Brown paisley is a classic look. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want a more traditional take on paisley, opt for a brown shade in which the pattern is most commonly found. Touches of yellow, black and green can help the otherwise classic look stand out more.

16. Jumpsuit designs

Use a jumpsuit for a more playful look. Photo: @mayor1012003 on Twitter and @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want something more unique, choose this material with a jumpsuit design that creates an elegant look, but with pants to keep things comfortable and casual. These jumpsuits look great in navy shades, and simple pants look great for babies.

15. Black with Rastafarian colours

Rastafarian colours with black are complementary. Photo: @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black is a classic outfit choice and can be paired with any colour and shade. Rastafarian colours will still keep the outfit less bright and out there, yet still eye-catching in a complementary way. Beads complete the look.

14. Geometric flair dress

Add a unique flare with geometric shapes. Photo: @afrimall on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This stunning take on the traditional material keeps to the theme yet adds bold, geometric shapes to the outfit. These designs particularly stand out with darker shades of colours, including black, wine red, brown and mustard.

13. Forest green shades

Forest green is striking yet discreet. Photo: @trendycutenfabulous on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Deep shades of green, such as forest green, keep outfits striking while allowing darker hues to take centre stage. Including deep purple or red shades helps you take the outfit to the next level.

12. Butterfly design

An adorable butterfly design makes an outfit pop. Photo: @trendycutenfabulous on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Switch it up with an adorable butterfly design paired with this traditional material. A darker outfit with a brightly-coloured and patterned image of a butterfly allows the image to be the centrepiece without having too much going on with the outfit.

11. Colour-blocking design

Pattern-blocking is fashion-forward and unique. Photo: @trendycutenfabulous on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Colour or pattern-blocking is when an outfit has a distinctive, solid pattern or shape that contrasts with the rest of the material. This style is best executed with darker shades but can be more distinctive with brighter ones.

10. Wine-red denim outfit

A wine-red denim outfit is a unique take on this style of material. Photo: @BluCottonNG on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wine red is a classic look, and paired with a denim dress can be a fun, unique take on this material design. Patches of Ankara can be added to this outfit to create a traditional look to an otherwise more modern style.

Matching Ankara styles for parents

If you plan on commemorating a significant family milestone with a photoshoot or just want to take a few portraits with your child for future memories, buying matching Ankara outfits makes the event much more special. Here are some ideas.

9. Bold copper and white family outfits

Be bold with two-toned colours. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want something for the entire family, you can go for a bold, two-tone look with more solid patterns. You can accessorise with the lighter of the two colours, but white works just as well.

8. Solid black and gold look

Black and gold are classy and elegant. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For an even classier version of the two-toned style, opt for an elegant black and gold look that will make you and your daughter stand out from the crowd. You can create family outfits with this look too.

7. Shades of blue

Get playful with shades of blue. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want a more playful look, you can pick a bright shade of blue paired with one or two other colours to make outfits pop. Add black and white to create contrast without distracting away from the blue hues.

6. Rastafarian shades

Rastafarian colours can be perfectly paired with leaf shapes to create traditional attire that is also an ode to Jamaican and Rastafari culture. These looks can be worn as a more casual or family portrait.

5. Matching green outfits and accessories

Matching green outfits will catch everyone’s attention. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Truly stand out from the crowd with this matching outfit set that is striking green, catching everyone's attention around you. You can opt for matching accessories, too, such as headwear.

4. Green and pink frills

Add flair to a green look with some pink hues. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elevate your green look with some extra bright colours added to the mix. Pink pairs perfectly with green, and a frill will look like an extra feminine touch.

3. Short flared attire

A short bright look is perfect for summer. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can opt for a shorter, more free-flowing outfit option for you and your child with a summer-style look, complete with head accessories. A bright print gives this look an even more striking look.

2. Off-the-shoulder look

An off-the-shoulder look is elegant and feminine. Photo: @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An off-the-shoulder outfit will give any outfit a softer look and makes a dress look more formal. Choosing yellow, red, and blue hues makes the look genuinely pop. You can accessorise with earrings for an elevated look that is not too distracting.

1. Accessories to match your outfit

Finish off a look with accessories. Photo: @mommade_ankara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Once you have a look you like, you can complete it with various options. You can create an outfit for your child's doll or get matching accessories for the entire family, such as sleeping bonnets.

A dainty baby Ankara dress gives your little girl elegance while still sticking to tradition and honouring culture.

READ ALSO: 20 modern Tsonga traditional shirts for men and dresses 2022

If you want to stick to traditional attire but need adult options, Briefly.co.za wrote about 20 modern Tsonga traditional shirts for men and dresses in 2022.

This article gives adults options, from bright, colourful looks to more toned-down options for the more low-key individual.

Source: Briefly News