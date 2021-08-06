Emmanuel Nwude: age, nationality, wife, parents, crime, properties, movie, worth

Emmanuel Nwude is a Nigerian advance-fee fraud artist. He is also the former Director of Union Bank of Nigeria. He is known for defrauding Nelson Sakaguchi, a Director at Brazil's Banco Noroeste based in São Paulo.

Emmanuel Nwude, former Director of Union Bank of Nigeria. Photo: @emmanuelnwude

Source: Instagram

Nwude's crime was rated as the third-largest crime in banking history after Nick Leeson's trading losses at Barings Bank and the looting of the Iraqi Central Bank by Qusay Hussein. He was responsible for defrauding Banco a whopping $242 million.

Emmanuel Nwude's biography

Emmanuel is a private man on matters regarding his personal life. He has not publicly offered any personal information such as his age, parents, siblings, and educational background. The only publicly known information is his birthplace, Nigeria.

Crime and properties

He impersonated Paul Ogwuma and defrauded Sakaguchi by successfully convincing him to become part of an investment in the alleged new airport in Abuja for a $10 million commission exchange.

The fraud was uncovered in December 1997 during a joint board meeting. Officials from Santander sought to know why a massive sum of money, two-fifths of Noroeste's total value and half of their capital, were sitting unmonitored in the Cayman Islands.

Criminal investigations were performed in several countries including:

Brazil

Nigeria

Britain

United States

Switzerland

Sakaguchi was arrested at New York's John F Kennedy airport. He was dispatched to Switzerland to stand trial on charges concerning setting up a bank account as part of the crime.

Arrest and trial

In February 2004, all the culprits were arrested and charged in the Abuja High Court with 86 counts of seeking advance fees fraudulently and 15 counts of bribery about the case. Those arrested were:

Amaka Anajemba

Emmanuel Nwude

Emmanuel Ofolue

Nzeribe Okoli

Obum Osakwe

In addition to these individuals, an additional four companies, namely, Emrus, Fynbza, Ocean Marketing and the African Shelter Bureau, faced charges. They all pleaded not guilty. After several court hearings, they were charged as follows:

Amaka was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to repay $25.5 million.

Emmanuel Nwude and Nzeribe Okoli were sentenced to 29 years in prison collectively.

Emmanuel received five concurrent sentences of five years, adding up to 25.

Nzeribe received four years.

After the charges, Emmanuel Nwude's properties were confiscated and given back to the victim. In addition, a $10 million fine was imposed to be paid to the Nigerian federal government. The ruling was the first central conviction for the EFCC.

Later, a land dispute emerged in the town of Ukpo in the Dunukofia area with the Abagana community. Unfortunately, in the ordeal, over 200 men invaded the community and murdered four policemen and the security guard.

Nwude was fingered as the ringleader by the Anambra state government. He was arrested and arraigned on 27 charges, including murder and terrorism. He is being held at Awka prison as the court case is still on.

Emmanuel Nwude's wife and children

Emmanuel has remained private about his family details. He has not publicly offered any information about his wife and children.

Emmanuel Nwude's net worth

How much is Emmanuel Nwude net worth? Emmanuel Nwude 2021 net worth is not known to the public. However, it is believed that he is worth millions of dollars, as seen in his lavish lifestyle, the automobiles he owns, and the houses he had.

Emmanuel Nwude's fast facts

How old is Emmanuel Nwude? Unfortunately, Emmanuel Nwude's age is not publicly known as he has not offered any information about his date of birth. Is Emmanuel Nwude Deutsch? No, he is not. He is from Nigeria. What happened to Emmanuel Nwude? He was arrested for fraud, released and arrested once again on 27 different charges, including murder, attempted murder, and terrorist attacks. How much is Emmanuel Nwude's worth? Unfortunately, he has not offered any information about how much he is worth. Where was Emmanuel Nwude house located? His 10-storey building is located in the heart of Lagos.

Emmanuel Nwude is popularly known for his lavish lifestyle. This was depicted in the cars he owned and the houses he stayed in. Unfortunately, his wealth was illegally acquired by defrauding a Director at Brazil's Banco Noroeste based in São Paulo and had to pay the price by losing his properties and imprisonment.

