Having all the money in the world means having the luxury to buy whatever without stressing. South African billionaires show us that having a lot of money is not about splurging but giving back to society and making a difference.

From the first black billionaire in Mzansi, Patrice Motsepe, to the wealthiest man in the country, Johann Rupert, Briefly News looks at how the mega-rich are giving back to society.

South African billionaires seem to have generous hearts and are always giving back and enriching society. Images: Kevin Tachman, David M. Benett, Waldo Swiegers & @kasibcnews

Source: Getty Images

1. Patrice Motsepe's passion for education sees him donate millions

Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe is well-known for his philanthropy and has given away millions to charitable organisations over the years. In 2013, Motsepe pledged half of his fortune to help improve the lives of the poor.

Forbes reports that Motsepe was joined by other African billionaires, such as Sudanese-born telecoms mogul Mohammed Ibrahim and Zimbabwe's richest man Strive Masiyiwa, in taking the Giving Pledge initiated by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Most recently, the Motsepe Foundation pledged R150 million to the Basic Education Department for the development and growth of sports in schools and the promotion of African and indigenous music, reports TimesLIVE.

Motsepe's first donation was in 2016, and he gave the department R70 million for the cause. With the rise in higher education costs and Fees Must Fall protests, Motsepe decided to help students who could not pay off their historical debt.

According to SowetanLIVE, Motsepe's foundation gave away a whooping R30 million to the student representative councils (SRC) of all 26 universities in South Africa to help students pay off their debt.

The R30 million donation was also designated to help students who could not afford to pay registration fees or fees in general. In addition to supporting educational causes, Motsepe's foundation has given back to healthcare and social entrepreneurship.

2. Insurance mogul Douw Steyn gave back in a huge way during the Covid-19 pandemic

It is not surprising that insurance tycoon and businessman Douw Steyn was close to the late Nelson Mandela because the two shared a love for giving back to society.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Steyn pledged a shocking R320 million to helping communities deal with the impact of the global pandemic through his foundation, Douw Steyn Family Trust, reports News24.

R200 million went towards supporting feeding schemes in impoverished areas, including Diepsloot. Steyn continues to support the Diepsloot community through the Steyn City Foundation.

The Steyn City Foundation was established at the inception of the mega-million Steyn City Estate in 2015. The foundation has several initiatives aimed at uplifting the community through employment and skills development.

During the pandemic, the foundation delivered fresh fruits and vegetables to over 3 000 Diepsloot families, showing that giving back is not about giving away money only.

The foundation also has the Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot flagship project, which puts smiles on learners' faces by donating stationery, sweets and school bags.

3. Shoprite mogul Christo Wiese has a passion for helping people get land

Comeback billionaire of the year Christo Wiese has always had a strong passion for helping South Africans secure land.

Before his riches took a hard knock due to the Steinhoff International fraud scandal, Wiese was a great benefactor to the Free Market Foundation. According to City Press, the foundation has a working relationship with First National Bank (FNB).

Wiese also spent his money assisting communities and families to buy title deeds for the land they had lived on for many years. In 2015, Wiese stated that it was ironic that over 20 years after apartheid ended, not a lot had been done to help people own the property they lived on.

The apartheid government passed the Natives Land Act in 1913, which made it impossible for black South Africans to own or rent land. Wiese stated that he wanted to make a difference and ensure that millions of South Africans would own the land they occupied, even if said land housed a modest shack.

4. Capitec founder Michiel Le Roux invests his money in independent journalism

Billionaire Michiel Le Roux gave back in a huge way when he founded the Millennium Trust in 2010. According to City Press, the trust is a non-profit organisation that has impacted the lives of South Africans in many different ways over the years.

The trust funds independent journalism organisations such as AmaBungane, GroundUp and Corruption Watch, which have been crucial in holding government accountable and exposing corruption in the country.

Over the years, the trust has grown and has projects that tackle education, gun control, gender-based violence, racism, and socio-economic rights, amongst other things.

Interestingly, the Millennium Trust is behind the National Braai Day initiative, which "aims to position National Heritage Day as South Africa's annual day of celebration".

5. Johann Rupert uses his money to help South Africans in poorer communities

Johann Rupert is one of South Africa's wealthiest people and has shown over the years that he is also generous.

With a net worth of R196 billion, Rupert's massive tax contributions help the South African government invest in education, social grants and social development projects.

According to MyBroadband, Rupert and his family have used his big bucks to support South African educational institutions, educational programmes and environmental causes.

The Rupert family has previously supported the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, the SA College for Tourism and Ikamva Labantu. Over the years, children and youth of South Africa have greatly benefitted from the Rupert Education Foundation.

Rupert and his family have also given back and supported teachers and provided academic, psycho-social, and other support for learners. The family has ensured children can concentrate in school by offering meals to the less fortunate.

By supporting nutritional feeding schemes, over eight million meals were provided to over 18 000 learners by the end of March 2022.

Johann Rupert: Buying 70 luxury islands and 5 other things SA's wealthiest man could do with R196bn net worth

In other billionaire news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's foremost billionaire businessman, Johann Rupert, has made a name for himself by accumulating an impressive net worth of R196 billion.

It's widely accepted that when you have that much money in the bank, anything in the world can be yours.

Sometimes it's tough to wrap your head around exactly how much R196 billion truly is. To help clarify things a little, Briefly News has compiled a list of some insane things Rupert could buy and do with his mindblowing net worth.

