The world of YouTube is competitive since various new channels pop up on the platform daily. The platform's increasing popularity makes it difficult to stand out as a YouTube star, but that is not the case for WhistlinDiesel. WhistlinDiesel’s real name is Cody Detwiler, a YouTuber whose daring approach to his content paid off and made him a massive star on the platform today.

WhistlinDiesel’s YouTube channel has grown substantially since the channel was first started in 2015, and the content of his first video vastly differs from the content he shares today. The first upload saw the controversial star sharing his hunting highlights during the hunting season at the time but quickly found his niche through motor vehicle content. Here is a summarised biography of the star.

Profile summary and bio

WhistlinDiesel’s Wikipedia and other sources have given us some basic details about the star, including more personal information. Now that we have a clearer understanding of who the social media personality is, we can take a deeper dive into the nitty-gritty details of his life, from his relationships to net worth and more.

What does Cody Detwiler do for a living?

Detwiler predominantly spends his time creating content on YouTube by upgrading vehicles, creating crazy custom jobs on the vehicles and spending an excessive amount of money in controversial ways. A prime example of that would be a video he made on turning a $12.000 pair of Air Diors into work boots; to much backlash.

WhistlinDiesel’s net worth

How much is WhistlinDiesel’s net worth, you ask? As a YouTube star, Cody Detwiler gained an impressive net worth of $3.5 million through his few short years.

WhistlinDiesel’s age

The controversial figure is relatively young for his age, only 23 years old as of April 2022. However, his young age has not gotten in his rise to stardom, as he is well-known on content creating platforms.

WhistlinDiesel’s Instagram

Detwiler's Instagram can be found under @whistlindiesel with 1.9 million followers, thanks to his carefree attitude and constant content updates.

WhistlinDiesel’s merch

The YouTuber's merch can be found in various places, including Bunker Branding, Redbubble, Teespring and Amazon.

WhistlinDiesel’s lawsuit

According to one of his Instagram posts in early 2021, he was being threatened with being sued by a previous truck owner of a truck he purchased from him but expressed that he does not know why. Since there have been no updates, it is safe to assume nothing came from the treats.

WhistlinDiesel’s YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Cody Detwiler's channel is mainly vehicle customs and excessive spending. There are 3.6 million subscribers on the young star's channel under WhistlinDiesel, and it is slowly but surely growing daily. WhistlinDiesel’s wife is just as big of a fan of cars and trucks, and it is believed that she has a profile under the name Mrs Whistlindiesel with 115K subscribers. It has not been confirmed or verified, though.

Did WhistlinDiesel get in a wreck?

'What happened toWhistlinDiesel?' often comes up when researching him, as he does risky stunts and tricks. Oddly enough, he was involved in a freak accident involving a gun. During practice rounds/firing tests with a.50 calibre rifle at steel sheets on the ground, a bullet ricocheted back and grazed his forehead, luckily missing a direct hit.

WhistlinDiesel has become a fan favourite on the famous platform, most likely thanks to his larger-than-life on-screen persona, hunger for adrenaline and constant thrill-seeking. So, keep your eyes on his channel to see what shenanigans the infamous star will get next!

