Have you ever heard about Mike Busey? Mike is Gary Busey’s nephew who claims to own the Sausage Castle, America’s wildest home. Thousands frequent this home to live out their wildest fantasies at the sex parties that Mike hosts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mike Busey: Photo: @naijawapaz

Source: Instagram

How did Mike Busey make money? Mike has made millions in the entertainment industry. Here is everything you need to know about the owner of Sausage Castle, including his age, career, and source of income.

Profile summary of Mike Busey of Sausage Castle

Full name : Michael Andrew Ward

: Michael Andrew Ward Nickname : Mike Busey; King Of Rock N’ Roll Debauchery

: Mike Busey; King Of Rock N’ Roll Debauchery Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 19th December, 1980

: 19th December, 1980 Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana

: New Orleans, Louisiana Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Mike Busey’s age : He will be turning 42 years old later in 2022

: He will be turning 42 years old later in 2022 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Height : 5 feet 10 inches

: 5 feet 10 inches Weight : About 90 kilograms

: About 90 kilograms Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Instagram: @mikebuseyshow; @TheSausageCastle

@mikebuseyshow; @TheSausageCastle Twitter: @MIKEBUSEY

@MIKEBUSEY Mike Busey's website: mikebusey.com

mikebusey.com Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status : Single

: Single Occupation : Show host, filmmaker, producer, podcaster, and businessman

: Show host, filmmaker, producer, podcaster, and businessman Famous for : The Sausage Castle

: The Sausage Castle Net worth: $1 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mike Busey’s biography

Mike Busey posing for a photo with a friend. Photo: @phil_mckraken

Source: Instagram

Mike Busey's parents were chronic drug addicts. At one point, he lived in a trailer with an abusive father. After being separated from his parents, Michael rotated between foster homes or distant family members in several states.

Growing up religious, Michael received a scholarship to a Florida Christian college. He played basketball in college while studying to become a pastor. However, in 2000, Michael got expelled from college for accusing the authorities of misappropriating funds.

Are Mike Busey and Gary Busey related? Yes! Gary is Mike's uncle. This makes Gary's siblings, David Busey and Carol Barazza, Mike's relatives. Gary's parents, Sadie Virginia Busey and Delmer Lloyd Busey, are Mike's grandparents.

Mike Busey's teeth are jacked. His other notable physical features are his giant head and long beards. However, he is confident in his looks, which has not prevented him from accomplishing his life dreams.

Career

Mike boasts of having worked with shows such as MTV's Jackass, Girls Gone Wild, Three 6 Mafia, and Playboy. He hosts The Wildest Show in America and Mike Busey Live Stage Show. In addition, the Sausage Castle was featured in Netflix's Tiger King 2.

Mike Busey's Show was launched in 2005. Among other things, it features scantily clad women, 500-pound big men, and fire breathers. The Busey Beauties are a group of fierce, independent, badass women seen on Playboy, MTV, Rollingstone, and TMZ.

About the Sausage Castle

The Sausage Castle. Photo: @thesausagecastle

Source: Instagram

In 2001, after dropping out of college, Mike and his seven friends got the idea of creating the Sausage Castle. Like the Playboy Mansion, this Mike Busey's house hosts prolific or wild sex parties. Before social media, the initial sausage parties were promoted by word of mouth.

How much is the Sausage Castle membership and does the Sausage Castle still exist?

The Sausage Castle is primarily online for a $33 monthly membership fee. Members access exclusive content on the website and VIP admission to the house. According to Mike, the real parties are smaller after the Castle burnt down on January 11, 2017, reopening in 2018.

Net worth

Currently, Mike Busey's net worth is approximately $1 million. At one point, he was worth $250. So, how did Mike Busey make all his money? Mike's profits increased when he started using social media to promote his parties by uploading videos to YouTube and MySpace.

The first Sausage Castle back in 2001 accommodated 50,000 visitors. As a result, many club owners approached him to appear as a special guest or promoter. He started making $500 just for showing up at these events.

Currently, he rents out rooms to athletes, celebrities, members, veterans, and the Busey Beauties at the Castle.

Besides the Sausage Castle, he makes cash from live show memberships. He live-streams events in his house, hosts Rockstar Weekends and intern parties for Walt Disney World interns, and charges cover fees at house events. He also makes cash from global viewership.

Mike Busey partner

Mike has not been very lucky in love, considering that the Sausage Castle is what he considers his longest, most reliable relationship. The owner of Sausage Castle has had numerous flings and hookups. But, from the look of things, he is single, so there is no Mike Busey partner or children.

A picture of Mike and a fan. Photo: @bethelannnne

Source: Instagram

Mike Busey's Sausage Castle may be unconventional and somewhat illegal, but to some, it is a place to express personal freedom and fulfill sexual fantasies. What do you think about his idea of making money through the Sausage Castle? Share your opinion with us in the comments section below.

READ ALSO: How old is Danielle Cohn? Partner, height, family, profession, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about the social media celebrity Danielle Cohn.

Her real age became a topic of interest when her biological father claimed she was two years younger. Read on to find out about her exact age and other interesting facts about her life.

Source: Briefly News