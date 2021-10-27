Ben Koldyke: age, wife, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Ben Koldyke shifted from being a football coach and a high school English teacher in Chicago to acting. Most people know him as Don Frank from the CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM).

Ben Koldyke acted on HIMYM from 2009 to 2010, and the series won its seventh People's Choice Award for Favorite Network TV Comedy in 2012. Photo: @Paul A. Hebert

Source: Getty Images

Fate made Benjamin Koldyke meet Rob McElhenney at the Venice café. He handed him a note praising his show, expecting nothing in return. McElhenney and Glenn Howerton co-authored FXX's sitcom; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

A few years after the café exchange, Ben Koldyke, Charlie Peckham Day, and Glenn Howerton co-produced and starred in Fox TV's comedy/sci-fi show titled Boldly Going Nowhere.

Ben Koldyke's profile summary

Full name: Benjamin Koldyke

Benjamin Koldyke Place of birth: Chicago, Cook County, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Cook County, Illinois, USA Date of birth: 27th March 1968

27th March 1968 Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Age: 53 years in 2021

53 years in 2021 Profession: Actor, director and writer

Actor, director and writer High school: New Trier High School

New Trier High School Tertiary education: Choate Rosemary Hall and Dartmouth College

Choate Rosemary Hall and Dartmouth College Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Father: Martin J. Koldyke

Martin J. Koldyke Mother: Patricia Blunt Koldyke

Patricia Blunt Koldyke Siblings: 3

3 Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-spouse: Margaret Cassidy Lawson

Margaret Cassidy Lawson Children: None

None Net worth: $7 million

$7 million Height: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Facebook page: Ben Koldyke

Ben Koldyke Instagram page: benkoldyke

Ben Koldyke's biography

Ben Koldyke's age is 53 years at the time of writing. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, but raised in Kenilworth. The actor has three siblings, Elizabeth, Carl and Laird. He attended Choate Rosemary Hall after graduating from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois.

His father is a Northwestern University's trustee and the founder of Frontenac Company in Chicago. Photo: @Todd Wawrychuk

Source: Getty Images

Later, Ben graduated from Dartmouth College, New Hemisphere, with an English degree in 1991. He was also a quarterback during his college years.

Ben Koldyke's height is 6 feet 2 inches. His blue eyes perfectly match his dark brown hair. He joined the teaching profession and was also a football coach after completing his degree.

Ben Koldyke's parents are Patricia Blunt and Martin J. "Mike" Koldyke. His father was an investment banker, while his mum was a teacher.

Martin Koldyke is also part of the Laird Norton Company's administrators. The company controls a considerable portion of the Pacific Northwest's timber industry.

Who is Ben Koldyke's wife?

Margaret Cassidy Lawson dated co-actor James Roday Rodriguez. These ION TV's Psych comedy show's actors lived together in a $1.775 million house in Los Angeles. They parted ways in March 2014 and auctioned the house for $2.2 million.

His wife acted as detective Juliet O'Hara (aka Jules) with her ex-boyfriend, James Roday, who starred as Shawn Spencer, a consultant detective. Photo: @Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Margaret Lawson and Ben Koldyke met in 2013 while co-starring in ABC's Back in the Game series. Lawson acted as single mom Terry Gannon from 2012 to 2013, while Koldyke featured as Dick Slingbaugh in 2013.

They got engaged on 14th November 2014 and tied knots on 8th August 2015 at the Koldyke's family ranch in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Male guests wore white cowboy hats, and the couple even played Table tennis.

Ben Koldyke and the Psych actress' marriage ended in 2017. His wife filed for a divorce after a blissful union of more than a year and a half. Unfortunately, the couple never publicly disclosed what made them split.

Fans assumed Margaret Lawson and James Roday rekindled their love when they featured as husband and wife in Psych: The Movie in 2017. Photo: @Randy Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Ben Koldyke's movies and TV shows

His latest 2021 project is Rutherford Falls. People speculate that Netflix might never air this sitcom because it never initially premiered on NBC. Secondly, the show is a Peacock original series. Koldyke's films and TV series from 2000 to date are:

24

Work It

Say I Do

Big Love

Red Zone

Jedi Gym

The Big D

Mr Robinson

Silicon Valley

Stuck on You

Thirteen Days

Masters of Sex

The Newsroom

This Little Piggy

The Good Place

Ben's ex-wife and her former boyfriend are close friends who make a great team as colleagues. There is nothing more between them. Photo: @Todd Wawrychuk

Source: Getty Images

Back in the Game

The Finest Hours

The Next Best Thing

Boldly Going Nowhere

Curb Your Enthusiasm

How I Met Your Mother

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Osama Bin Laden: Behind the Madness

Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street

What is Ben Koldyke's worth?

Ben Koldyke's net worth is $7 million. In 2018, he sold the 1920s Santa Monica mansion for $3.895 million. The actor bought it for $1.45 million in 2009.

Ben Koldyke has kept his love life private after ending his marriage in 2017. Both Ben and his ex-wife seem to be single and have no children. Additionally, they are doing well career-wise.

READ ALSO: Ben Crump’s net worth, age, wife, law firm, contacts, cases, profiles

Briefly.co.za also shared Ben Crump's net worth and his success journey. The self-employed attorney specializes in civil rights and personal injury cases. In addition, he uses his career and media house to fight racism and police brutality against America's Black community.

He has represented many Black families that lost their loved ones dues to racial profiling. For instance, Crump won a $27 million compensation for George Floyd's family and a $12 million settlement for Breonna Taylor's loved ones. Nevertheless, his clients do not pay until his team wins their cases. Read more here!

Source: Briefly.co.za