Ben Crump’s net worth, age, wife, law firm, contacts, cases, profiles

Ben Crump has sought justice for George Floyd's family and more Black people battling controversial police brutality cases in the US. Besides being a lawyer, he owns a media company named after his daughter. People are curious about Ben Crump's net worth since his success has opened doors to a lavish lifestyle.

Ben Crump's reviews show has won over $30 million in personal injury cases, $10 million in civil rights lawsuits, and $8.7 million in wrongful death cases. In 2020, he won $411 million for a retired US soldier who had an accident in 2018.

Ben Crump's profile summary

Full name: Benjamin Lloyd Crump

Benjamin Lloyd Crump Place of birth: Lumberton, North Carolina, USA

Lumberton, North Carolina, USA Current residence: Tallahassee, Florida, USA

Tallahassee, Florida, USA Date of birth: 10th October 1969

10th October 1969 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Age: 52 years in 2021

52 years in 2021 Profession: Lawyer

Lawyer Specialization: Civil rights and personal injury cases

Civil rights and personal injury cases Firm: Ben Crump Law, PLLC

Ben Crump Law, PLLC Location: Tallahassee, Florida, USA

Tallahassee, Florida, USA High school: South Plantation High School

South Plantation High School University: Florida State University

Florida State University Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Mother: Helen Crump

Helen Crump Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Genae Angelique Crump

Genae Angelique Crump Children: 1

1 Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Religion: Christian

Christian Facebook page: @attorneycrump

@attorneycrump Instagram page: bencrumplaw

bencrumplaw Twitter page: @AttorneyCrump

@AttorneyCrump LinkedIn: Benjamin L. Crump, Esq.

Benjamin L. Crump, Esq. Website: bencrump.com

Ben Crump's biography

Where was Ben Crump born? He was born in Lumberton, North Carolina, USA, on 10th October 1969. At the time of writing this, Ben Crump's age is 52 years.

Ben Crump's mother, Helen Crump, was a shoe factory and hotel worker. His granny and mum raised Lloyd and his younger brothers in a government-sponsored house.

Lloyd began schooling in Lumberton's wealthier region. Later, his stepfather/teacher housed him in Broward County while attending the South Plantation High School.

So, where did Ben Crump get his law degree? In 1995, he graduated with a law degree from the University of Florida, under a scholarship.

Where does Ben Crump live?

Lloyd bought himself and his mum houses in Tallahassee near FAMU. Furthermore, he attends Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and often travels to Los Angeles.

Is lawyer Benjamin Crump married? Ben Crump's wife, Genae Angelique Crump, is the juvenile justice education programs' director in Leon County. Their daughter is Brooklyn Zeta Crump, and they are guardians of Chancellor Crump and Isiah Reese.

Career history

Lloyd was the Black Students Union's president at FSU when he met Daryl Parks, FAMU's student body's president (Florida A&M University). They established Parks & Crump law firm in 1996.

Their earlier successful cases included winning a $3.5 million settlement for a woman injured by a local car dealer in Georgia. Handling Martin Anderson's case made Lloyd a global figure.

Lloyd met Morgan at a National Bar Association conference in Las Vegas years before dissolving his partnership with Daryl in 2017. Afterwards, Morgan & Morgan and Lloyd created the Tallahassee-based Ben Crump Law firm.

Lloyd and Daryl are still close friends. His books and media house, Brooklyn Media, enlightens people about racism. Two of Lloyd's books are:

Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People

Urban Institute Study of FBI data

Ben Crump's cases

Ben Crump's social profiles have more than a million followers. Some of his racism cases that drew the world's attention include:

1. Martin Lee Anderson

A medical report stated Lee died of a blood disorder. Fortunately, Lloyd got a video showing Panama City's juvenile detention centre's White guards assaulting him.

An autopsy revealed they might have also made him inhale ammonia. Lee's family got $5 million, but judges vindicated the guards from manslaughter in 2007.

2. Trayvon Martin

George Zimmerman shot Trayvon in Sanford, Florida, in 2012. He was part of his residence's burglary prevention team. George claimed the unarmed Black man assaulted him.

In 2013, Black Lives Matter's riots erupted when the court acquitted him. In 2015, the DOJ closed investigations, and George sold his gun in 2016 as a "piece of American History."

3. Stephon Clark

Police probing car theft shot Clark seven times in his grandpa's backyard. They assumed he had a gun when Clark only had a phone. Sacramento city paid his family $2.4 million.

4. Markeis McGlockton

Michael Drejka shot the unarmed Markeis for defending his girlfriend outside a Clearwater food store. He got a 20-year-sentence.

5. Ahmaud Arbery

Two White men profiled Arbery as a thief then attacked him while jogging. The duo was charged with assault and murder.

6. Corey Jones

In 2015, a Palm Beach Gardens' Pakistani cop fired his gun at Jones six times. Raja claimed it was self-defence, yet Corey's pistol was 40 yards away. He got a 30-year-sentence.

7. Breonna Taylor

Police shot Breonna in her apartment in Louisville. Lloyd secured $12 million for her family.

8. George Floyd

Floyd died due to the negligence of cops arresting him over forgery claims. Minneapolis city paid his family $27 million.

9. Michigan's harmful water

Residents of Flint, Michigan, received $641 million after consuming poisoned water in 2014.

How much is Ben Crump worth?

Ben Crump's net worth in 2021 is more than $5 million. He makes more money from his media company and hospitality investments.

Ben Crump's contacts

Ben Crump's law firm has branches in Washington DC, Tallahassee, Los Angeles, and Sacramento. His offices' contacts and addresses are:

Ben Crump's email: ben@bencrump.com

ben@bencrump.com Ben Crump's phone number: 800-713-1222.

Ben Crump's net worth proves that passion makes people thrive where others have failed. He has won several awards, including the NAACP Thurgood Marshall Award. Ben continues seeking justice for those who need it and he is a prime example of success.

