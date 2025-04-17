Who is Camille Étienne? The activist linked to Benjamin Millepied's affair

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's relationship ended in divorce after 11 years because of an alleged relationship between the latter and climate activist Camille Étienne. Despite the heat of the news, Portman said:

It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.

Environmental activist Camille Étienne and Benjamin Millepied. Photo: @camilleetienne_ on Instagram, Julien Hekimian on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Camille Étienne is an environmental activist , writer, and film director.

, writer, and film director. She was born in Grenoble , Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France.

, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France. The climate activist allegedly had an affair with actress Natalie Portman's husband, Benjamin Millepied.

with actress Natalie Portman's husband, Benjamin Millepied. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied eventually divorced after 11 years of marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Camille Étienne Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 1998 Age 26 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Grenoble, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France Nationality French Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) School Lycée Saint-Exupéry de Bourg-Saint-Maurice University Institut d'études politiques de Paris (Sciences Po Paris), Université Paris-Sorbonne, University of Helsink Profession Environmental activist, writer, director Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Camille Étienne?

Camille is a glamorous young climate activist Camille Étienne. She was born on 29 May 1998 in Grenoble, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes. Her father is a mountain guide and her mother was a French snowboarding and climbing team member.

Camille's mother became interested in alternative medicine after her career ended due to an accident. Although she is originally from Savoie, Camille spent her childhood in Peisey-Nancroix. Sharing about her childhood on Welcome to the Jungle, activist Camille Étienne said:

I grew up in a small village in Savoie where there are no paved roads. The nearest supermarket is 45 minutes away and in winter you need a sled to get home. We live almost independently. There, nature is extremely strong, it has always seemed indestructible to me, and yet, it has never been more vulnerable.

Facts about Camille Étienne. Photo: @camilleetienne_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Exploring Camille Étienne's educational background

As Blavatnik School of Government published, the young activist studied philosophy at La Sorbonne and political science at Sciences Po. She also studied at the University of Helsinki from 2018 to 2019. Before then, she attended Paris-Sorbonne University - Paris IV between 2016 and 2018.

What does Camille Étienne do?

As a young girl, Camille was engaged in cross-country skiing and biathlons. While studying at Sciences Po Paris, her interest in climate crisis intensified and she served as the president of the student branch of Amnesty International.

In 2018, she won an election to the student organisation NOVA. During the Covid pandemic, she created the collective "Avant l'orage" (Before the Storm) to unite art and environmentalism.

A video titled Let's Wake Up was released on the group's YouTube channel, garnering over 15 million views on various platforms. As shared on Radio France, she once said:

We are living in such a moment that I told myself that it would not wait until tomorrow. Today, there is a little light on this youth of which I am a part, and so I take advantage of the platform I am given to shout. It is important to seize this opportunity we are given to be heard.

Camille Étienne at the Global Citizen Live in September 2021. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Besides her environmental activism, she is an author and a movie director. She published Pour un soulèvement écologique: Dépasser notre impuissance collective (French Edition) on 19 May 2023.

Per her IMDb page, she has released movies, including Pourquoi on se bat, Glacier, and Désobéir.

What did Camille Étienne do?

As SheKnows published, Camille was allegedly linked to an affair with Benjamin Millepied, actress Natalie Portman's husband.

Benjamin and Natalie had been together since 2010 when they first connected. This was when Millepied's service was engaged to train Portman in the art of ballet.

News of Benjamin Millepied and Camille Étienne having an affair surfaced online in June 2023. French magazine Voici initially shared a post in June 2023 that the lady's identity was still being discovered.

A post by Page Six eventually claimed that the lady was Camille Étienne and shared pictures of them entering and exiting Millepied's office building.

Activist Camille Étienne on stage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris in June 2023. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

In an article People published, a source noted that Benjamin admitted his wrong and sought forgiveness for Natalie. According to the source:

He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together.

What happened between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied?

Benjamin Millepied's alleged affair cost him his marriage of 11 years as the actress filed for a divorce months later, in July 2023. The celebrity couple's divorce was finalised in France, where Portman and Millepied live.

After the revelation of Benjamin Millepied's relationship with Camille Étienne, Natalie Portman has reportedly moved on. When she celebrated her 43rd birthday, she shared photos of herself with her friends on Instagram with this caption:

This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again.

Natalie Portman and her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied at the UK Gala screening of Thor: Love and Thunder in July 2022. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

According to People, the Oscar winner has also found a new love as she dates French musician and music producer Tanguy Destable.

Despite allegations of a relationship between Camille Étienne and Natalie Portman's ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied, Camille remains a prominent figure among environmental activists. Through passion and dedication, she authored a book and co-directed films to raise awareness about environmental issues.

READ ALSO: Greta Thunberg’s net worth: How she earns and spends her money

As Briefly.co.za published, Greta Thunberg is a young environmental activist with a burning passion for making the earth a haven for the present and future generations of human beings.

This has seen her take on various measures, including protests and educational platforms, to air her grievances and fears about the danger of climate change. How much is she worth?

Source: Briefly News