Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu shared that she will be showcasing her clothing brand, NN Vintage, at NYC Fashion Week in 2024

Nhlanhla said her fashion line was inspired by her mother, who also influenced her love for mixing different textures together

The singer also bagged herself the CEO Mosadi In Business Achievement Award at the Basadi In Music Awards 2023

It has been 17 years since Nhlanhla Mafu began her clothing brand, and she is already ticking the NYC Fashion Week off her bucket list. The Mafikizolo singer told Briefly News that her mother inspired her clothing line.

Nhlanhla Mafu to showcase at the NYC Fashion Week

Singer Nhlanhla Mafu announced on Wednesday, 30 August 2023, at the SA's Fashion Brand's showcasing at the upcoming Paris, Milan and NYC Fashion Week-Studio Shows announcement ceremony, that she will be showcasing her clothing brand NN Vintage at the NYC Fashion Week in 2024.

Talking to Briefly News, Nhlanhla expressed why she will showcase her modern Shweshwe clothing line at the upcoming NYC Fashion Week.

"The reason I want to showcase my Shweshwe designs is that they are the very same designs that caught the eyes of Fashionweek studios," Nhlanhla said.

Nhlanhla also shared that she is confident that her Shweshwe designs will appeal to the global market.

"Honestly, ever since I started the range, my mom inspired me, but mostly, what I loved about vintage clothing was the quality. The clothes were very strong, and even now, I can still wear my mother's clothes, which look stunning."

Nhlanhla recently opened up about her hearing loss, but that doesn't stop her from striving for success and reaching her goals.

She also said that her love of combining textures to create a unique design inspired the Shweshwe range mixed with chiffon. She said:

"We are 17 years old today as the NN Vintage brand and it's only now that we are getting where we want to be."

Nhlanhla receives the Mosadi in Business Award

Nhlanhla Mafu keeps on winning. The singer recently bagged herself an Award for the Mosadi in Business Achievement Award at the Basadi in Music Awards 2023.

Nhlanhla shared a post on Instagram detailing how grateful she is to have won her very first award as an entrepreneur.

She wrote:

"My 1st award as an entrepreneur, all the glory to God. CEO Mosadi In Business Award for NN Vintage Thank you @basadiinmusicawards_sa for this great honor and thank you to all the supporters of NN Vintage @official_nnvintage we love and appreciate you so much."

See her post here:

Social media users were happy for Nhlanhla, and they showered her comment section with congratulatory messages:

Nhlanhla reveals a snippet of her new bae

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Nhlanhla Mafu shared a snippet of her new boyfriend, though she strategically hid his face in the picture.

Nhlanhla is very private about her love life and has kept South Africa guessing about her new man. She also shared pictures of herself holding red roses when she celebrated her 45th birthday.

Source: Briefly News