International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has come under fire from local celebrities after her sentiments about the arts industry

Pandor rubbed South African artists the wrong way when she stressed the importance of critical skills over the arts

Celebs like fashion designer Thula Sindi, actress Florence Masebe and Felicia Mabuza-Suttle came out guns blazing at the minister

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor pressed the wrong buttons when she dragged the arts industry in a trending video.

Florence Masebe, Thula Sindi and Felicia Mabuza-Suttle have reacted to Minister Naledi Pandor's sentiments about the arts. Image: Getty Images and @flomasebe

In the viral clip, Pandor pointed out the important role played by critical skills as compared to the arts sector.

Naledi Pandor seemingly suggests the arts industry has no important role to play in the society

According to TimesLIVE, Naledi Pandor said African countries need to focus on developing critical skills instead of the arts. She said:

"Sorry to the arts people but I think science is very important — technology, engineering — because those are skills we desperately need. In the finance and economic sectors we need highly-trained people in information and communication technology. Skills would be critical."

Celebrities react to Minister Naledi Pandor's negative sentiments about the arts industry

Minister Pandor's views did not sit well with celebrities who came out guns blazing at her. Many said she needs to educate herself on the important role the arts play in society.

Veteran actress Florence Masebe headed to her Twitter page to give the minister a piece of her mind. She wrote:

"Here I am minding my pap & cabbage when I come across that very unfortunate clip ya Mme Naledi speaking ill of the arts as a skill. Ma'am! Ma'am! Yho! Let me go wash my hands ndi khou vhuya."

Designer Thula Sindi also reacted to the video saying he is not surprised by Pandor's utterances. He tweeted:

"These comrades are all the same , she might have a different accent & subjectively better table manners but they are all the same. I'm not surprised. Just bored by the constant lack of vision and self-awareness."

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle also weighed in saying the late legends Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba used to stress the important role the arts industry played in liberating South Africa.

Minister Naledi Pandor called out for taking a dig at the arts

South Africans also joined the conversation, telling Naledi Pandor to research about the important roles that the arts play in society.

@Neinei_Ngubs said:

"The Background Laughter makes It all worse ."

@nfundo added:

"Can they just retire? -Yoh! My yohs for ANC are overdrawn."

