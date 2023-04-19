A little girl got social media users' attention with her stylish outfit and infectious smile in a viral video

The kid took part in the Kilimanjaro dance challenge and made the scary trending moves look adorable

TikTok users flooded the comments section and made it known that the girl's clothes were beautiful

A video of an adorable girl doing the 'Kilimanjaro' challenge goes viral.

Young child impresses Mzansi with her dress sense

A well-put-together little girl became a viral hit after a video of hers participating in the Kilimanjaro dance challenge was posted on TikTok.

The child in the clip wears a neat brown outfit and fedora that matches the look.

Video of child performing to amapiano song charms TikTok users

The stylish youngster was posted on TikTok by @kganyamamba, and the clip had close to 800 000 views when publishing this story.

Hundreds of people admired the kid's style in the comments, and parents of other little girls asked where her clothes were bought.

People were impressed with her fashion sense and loved how she moved to the amapiano song that has been trending on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA people compliment kid's fashion style

@zamekilemaqoko said:

"Outfit is beautiful like you."

@user553380446766 mentioned:

"Thanks to the parents who gave birth to this beautiful queen. Pray for her protection."

@ThembisaNondula asked:

"Too cute, where do you buy her stockings?"

@Nombuso posted:

"Khuphuka lapho slay queen esincane ❤️"

@nintlahla commented:

"Outfit mhhhh so cute bby girl, future model."

@TMboli wrote:

"Sis has lipstick on her lips."

@lizzyvilakazi stated:

"I hate that Kilimanjaro dance but you made it look cute, beautiful for days."

@Ndisoh2k1 said:

"Beautiful baby and outfit definitely stealing this style."

