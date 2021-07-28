A pair of weird shoes has found their way to the internet and are leaving Mzansi in stitches sharing their reactions

The unusual red and gold shoes are going viral on Twitter and some ladies say they are a weapon for a cheating man

The colourful set of heels were posted by @Maduma_K and her social media followers say they can’t even accept them even if they come as a gift

One South African girl has dropped a funny yet weird image on social media, suggesting that it's the latest collection of heels. @Maduma-K shared an image of a pair of heels with odd colours and designs.

Some of the Mzansi fashion fanatics are interested in getting a pair but some say they can’t even accept them even as a gift. The image is attracting mixed reactions from her Twitter followers and Briefly News went to investigate.

A pair of weird heels has sparked reactions in Mzansi. Image: @Maduma_K/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Titizma1 said:

“Anisawanyetheli amadimoni manje, seniyawa gwaza.”

@MissNdoni

“Please dm me your address I want to buy you these shoes.”

@MissNdoni said:

“I know a gift is a gift but I'll pass on this one, thank you.”

@Kevibeyd said:

“Where can I buy them I wanna buy for someone’s daughter.”

@Maramizar said:

“Apparently this is what you use to look things under the sofa.”

@_Pherro said:

“The real definition of kick & bhoboza hahaha.”

@SUmaliKing said:

“Wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of this person, I'd get punctured there and there on the spot.”

@KatlegoKat said:

“I wonder how long it will take you to reach your destination with these.”

Still looking at weird shoes, Briefly News reported that a local woman might not have gotten the reaction she expected when she proudly took to social media to share images of a brand-new pair of shoes gifted by a partner.

Photos of the blue and orange ball-shaped high heels left some users convinced they belong in a sci-fi movie while others simply struggled to make out what the shoes were, hilariously comparing them to dishwasher tablets.

@brthnly hilariously said:

"Daamnnnn they got the wicked witch of the west edition."

