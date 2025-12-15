South African legendary musician Thandiswa Mazwai recently won big at the SAMA Awards

The Bongo Muffin group members excitedly shared the number of awards she won at the ceremony

Many netizens buzzed with excitement, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Thandiswa Mazwai wins big at the SAMA awards. Image: @thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Halala! Mzansi's legendary musician Thandiswa Mazwai received her flowers while she was still alive. The popular star recently walked away with many awards the the 31st annual South African Music Awards (SAMA).

On Sunday, 14 December 2025, the SAMA Awards took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, where the Bongo Muffin group member won four awards.

Mazwai bagged the Female of the Year, Best African Adult Contemporary Album, Best Produced Album, and Best Engineered Album awards. She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude on social media after being recognised in these categories.

She wrote:

"We brought a broom and cleaned up. Thanks to my co-producers on this album #TendaiShoko @nduduzomakh @OfficialMeshell and to all the musicians from SA, Dakar and USA. Thanks to my family, A and Lala, Maria and Phiona for the support. See you at Sankofa Fest 28Feb2026."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Thandiswa on her big win

Shortly after the star shared the exciting news about her big win at the SAMA Awards on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say below:

@nduduzomakh said:

"So well deserved, siyabonga."

@PhakadeNyanda wrote:

"Congratulations, Sis' siyabonga @thandiswamazwai. A well-deserved win."

@CollenTEA08 replied:

"Congratulations, King Tha. Sankofa is an offering from the Gods to South Africa. A sonic and optic reflection of our times. Thank you and your team at large."

@Ngangezulu responded:

"Siyabulela Sisi ngomculo wakho, you have really done amazing stuff. Congrats, to me, you were the winner without your recent project. We nominated you without hearing about your recent project. We both know our dreams are drenched in gold."

@thatguyanathi commented:

"Congratulations, King! We’re bumping ‘Sankofa’ all day today to celebrate!"

@flazeeee mentioned:

"I’m so SOOOOOO happy for you! We’re streaming Sankofa today in celebration."

@t213363 stated:

"Absolutely deserved. This album touched me in ways I can't explain."

@_syvy_ tweeted:

"Always nice to see music we play a lot getting flowers, so well deserved, man."

@RelebogileM said:

"A certified icon and queen! Well done Mama. Super deserved."

Netizens congratulated Thandiswa on her big win. Image: @thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa Mazwai shares how Brenda Fassie once dragged her

Briefly News previously reported that Thandiswa Mazwai shared a hilarious story of her encounter with Brenda Fassie in Johannesburg. The Tiny Desk star fondly recounted how Mabrr threw shade at her hair while praising her amazing singing voice.

Fresh from the release of her new album, Sankofa, Thandiswa Mazwai stumbled upon a photo of Brenda Fassie on the 20th anniversary of her passing, which sparked a memory. Taking to her Twitter (X) page, King Tha shared a hilarious moment the legendary singer commented on her singing and her looks, where she praised her singing voice and trolled her unkempt hair.

Source: Briefly News