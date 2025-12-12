Mzansi Magic will show a double bill of episodes of the popular South African telenovela Genesis this festive season

According to media reports, several award-winning gospel stars will be featured on the fan-favourite TV show on Boxing Day

South Africans and fans of the popular TV show took to social media on Friday, 12 December 2025, to comment on the lineup and current storylines

Mzansi Magic will air double 'Genesis' episodes on 26 December 2025, for a Gospel concert. Images: Mzansi Magic

Genesis fans are thrilled that their fan-favourite telenovela will air double episodes on 26 December 2025, featuring a gospel concert on the TV show.

The popular TV show, which stars Nay Maps and KB Motsilanyane, made headlines when Mzansi Magic dropped its trailer earlier this year.

Genesis also caught the attention of its viewers when it gospel legend Rebecca Malope scored a cameo role on the show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Friday, 12 December 2025, that the popular telenovela will air a 1-hour special on 26 December 2025.

"Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Genesis will air a one-hour special on 26 December 2025 from 19:00 to 20:00. The episode will feature a gospel concert within the show, showcasing some of the popular characters along with guest appearances from leading gospel artists and TV host and actress Candice Modiselle. Gospel artists set to appear include: Lebo Sekgobela, Jumbo, Thinah Zungu, and Mpumi Mtshweni," wrote McDonald.

Genesis fans respond to the storylines

@_Aura_K reacted: replied:

"I hope Mmatema gets to perform as well."

@LeeMpaki responded:

"It's gonna be an amazing episode."

@theresamunondo wrote:

"30 minutes to the Sedibengs, please."

@Tsigwili said:

"Wendy....Wendy.... Wendy."

@peendy_Lwandle said:

"The first 30 minutes belong to Wendy."

@mbalis_bakery reacted:

"I didn't know people still watch this show. I stopped watching a while ago when I noticed the storyline was going around in circles."

@TalentaJJ wrote:

"Literally said the same thing when I watched the episode, nailed it."

@MkhwanaziTl reacted:

"Give it up for KB Motsilanyane, everybody, she's killing Wendy's character."

@Sydneylynch04 commented:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I need the people from the SAFTA team to give this woman (Wendy) her award right now and allow me to say that Genesis is here, there's no Genesis without her."

@Jabu_Macdonald replied:

"I will never forgive the writers for turning Mmarona into a psycho, such a talented and beautiful woman being a flop?"

@officiallebza said:

"Head to toe leopard print, ya (of) Wendy is ending me so much. LMAO."

@PrecyLesejane responded:

"Wendy a’re Bishop o tshaba mosadi wage kagore o mo telle, (Wendy says the bishop is scared of his wife because she's tall). No man."

'Genesis' to air double episodes on Boxing Day to feature gospel concert

