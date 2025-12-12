Kelvin Momo Gives Album Teaser, Fans Respond With Rave Reviews: “We Can Start Decembering”
- South African Amapiano giant Kelvin Momo has dropped his album N’wana Wa Mutsonga and has been receiving rave reviews
- The star has released an album this year, Thato Ya Modimo, months following the release of Ntsako, and it was a game-changer
- Fans dubbed him the King of Private School Amapiano, with many dissecting his choice of album covers
It's officially New Music Friday, and it would not be complete without some music from Kelvin Momo. Social media users jokingly claimed that they had put December on hold, waiting for Momo to drop.
The star gave fans a teaser of his latest project, N’wana Wa Mutsonga, and the reviews were as expected!
What SA says about Kelvin Momo's new music
Sharing the news and the teaser on Instagram, Kelvin Momo appreciated his fans more than anything.
His caption was filled with nothing but admiration for the love he has been receiving thus far. "Dropping midnight. Appreciate you guys so much."
Below are some of the reactions from social media peeps:
@Fatso_Mpyatona said:
"I’m gonna need new ears for all the music that’s dropping at midnight."
@IAMGIFTSA
"Can’t believe Tyma didn’t live long enough to experience Thato and Kabelo’s run in music."
@_ShaunKeyz exclaimed:
"Kelvin Momo is dropping his album at midnight, it’s officially December!"
@kay_mahapa said:
"We are getting a new Thato Ledwaba album at midnight. Life is once again worth living."
@terrisindlavini shared:
"Kelvin Momo makes proper music bro. We can def start Decembering now."
@MzoliThaHomie1 stated:
"One thing about Kelvin Momo he will give you an amazing album cover."
@tswelomosenyi gushedA:
"New albums from Kelvin Momo, stixx, Sam Deep, Bandros, Zani, Tycoon, and so many more in a space of three months? We’ve been eating GOOD."
@_ShaunKeyz was excited:
"The best news I’ve heard this week is that Kelvin Momo is dropping an album at midnight, we’re gonna feast!"
@PIANODIGEST questions:
"Seeing as Kelvin Momo’s album is called nwana wa mutsonga, are we gonna be transported back to the land of amukelani?
@_ShaunKeyz said:
'Every Kelvin Momo album cover tells a story. He takes his music serious.'
Just recently, Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep went viral after their drag racing incident. On 13 November 2025, entertainment blogger The Audio Lab reshared a video of Kelvin Momo and Sam Deep in their sleek VW Golf 8R vehicles.
Fans pleaded with the stars to respect the road and obey the rules. One of them, @stheMC_ said:
“Please stop doing this, guys. Sam Deep and Kelvin Momo, we love your music, and we don't want another Jub Jub situation.”
Sam Deep announces album is ready
In a previous report from Briefly News, popular Amapiano star Sam Deep excitedly announced that his album is ready to be released. The star shared this revelation on social media just a day before the project was being dropped.
Many social media users could not hide or contain their excitement, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.
