A recent video of Kenny Kunene dancing sparked an immediate reaction from Ntsiki Mazwai

This comes after the controversial politician released his new song, Hamba, which he was captured dancing to in a now-viral video

Ntsiki, along with her supporters, did not hold back on their criticism of Kunene, taking to social media to voice their concerns

Ntsiki Mazwai commented on Kenny Kunene's video dancing to his new song. Images: ntsikimazwai/ Twitter, kenny_kunene_t/ Instagram

The release of Kenny Kunene's new song has been met with mixed reactions from the online community, with Ntsiki Mazwai being at the forefront of the backlash.

The businessman and politician appears to have resurrected his "Sushi King" status with a sudden entry into the music scene after releasing a new song titled Hamba alongside Soulful G and TheologyHD.

Reacting on 13 December 2025 to a recently surfaced video of Kunene and TheologyHD dancing to their new Amapiano song, Ntsiki Mazwai shared a controversial take.

"Zimbabweans are not the problem."

Ntsiki's post appeared to align with the PA anti-illegal foreign national position, a view strongly championed by party president Gayton McKenzie, who frequently chants "Abahambe" (They must leave) to advocate for their removal from South Africa.

Kunene's new song title, which translates directly to "Leave," might be interpreted as a nod to this PA slogan. However, Ntsiki seemingly holds the opinion that foreigners were never the country's most significant problem.

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Kenny Kunene's music career. Images: ntsikimazwai, Kenny_T_Kunene

The Johannesburg MMC for Transport's venture into music, though sudden, aligns with his history in the entertainment industry. Prior to his entry into politics, Kunene owned the once-popular ZAR nightclub, which often hosted celebrities, politicians and socialites.

Ntsiki's reaction to his new song ignited a series of lively responses from the online community.

Watch Kenny Kunene's dance video below.

Social media weighs in on Kenny Kunene's new career

Reacting to Ntsiki Mazwai's analysis of Kenny Kunene's venture into music, online users were equally as controversial. Read some of their comments below.

dikwekubanice said:

"Coloured people’s standards are low. Their party leaders are ex-convicts, most probably still criminals. This one is drinking alcohol from a clear glass (public display of intoxication) and putting it on the internet for the world to see."

iamkaybeebougah wrote:

"Yazi, on Friday, posts were making rounds about Mr Electricity being the president. imagine. Arguing that his portfolio blah blah. South African voters is the real problem."

NancyNkosi3 agreed with Ntsiki Mazwai:

"True. It's the people who voted for the PA."

VuyoNgcobo19 slammed Kenny Kunene:

"Kenny is forcing things."

KoenaMo77696973 added:

"Of course, some of us have always known that our brothers and sisters from other African countries aren't the problem, but this useless government that now has ministers who are ex-offenders. Yet, they unashamedly display their bandit mentality in public."

South Africans weighed in on Kenny Kunene's music career. Image: kenny_kunene_t

Meanwhile, others called out Ntsiki Mazwai's spicy comment.

Reatsotso said:

"Two problems can co-exist. The people who experience the majority of them in the township will have a different opinion. You just twerk for the bag and view on YouTube."

Father516123 slammed Ntsiki Mazwai:

"You are part of the problem by the way."

MiltonTlou wrote:

"I wonder who are you trying to impress as everyone knows that they are pandemic every where they go, shame."

