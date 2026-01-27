Thandiswa Mazwai Turns Lorna Maseko’s Viral Chicken Feet Dish Into a Painting

Lorna Maseko's viral chicken feet dish has come into the spotlight after an X user reshared the photos

Nobody expected the infamous dish to be turned into a painting, which would be hung on a kitchen wall

South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai left many people online rolling on the floor when she showed off her painting

Thandiswa Mazwai used Lorna Maseko’s viral Chicken feet dish as a painting. Image: ThandiswaMazwai, LornaMaseko

South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai had the internet floored when she showed off her painting, courtesy of Lorna Maseko.

The celebrity chef's viral chicken feet dish has recently come into the spotlight after an X user reshared pictures of the plate. Maseko has always trended for her unique style of cooking, which also included fried or braised cabbage.

Thandiswa gets painting of Lorna Maseko's dish

The chef, who recently bagged a huge partnership with South African Airways (SAA) as the executive chef, had people laughing their pants off with her dishes. To make matters even funnier, nobody expected the infamous dish to be turned into a painting, which would be hung on a kitchen wall.

South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai left many people online rolling on the floor when she showed off her painting.

Responding to a post which asked if people remembered, Mazwai reacted, "So much that my sister @nomisupasta made me a painting of it. It’s hanging in my kitchen."

The art piece was gifted to Mazwai by her friend Nomisupasta, who she revealed laughed her pants off when she made the drawing.

"Yes, that painting was a birthday present last year. Painted my @nomisupasta (If you want one, you can order.)"

SA could not hold their laughs. Mazwai was asked why she turned into a painting. She said she loved it.

"Because I loved the plate so much and she is a painter…she says she laughed the whole time she was painting it! It took her a couple of days…just laughing uncontrollably at night while the kids were sleeping! Right @nomisupasta?"

Below are some of the reactions:

@JUST_MZANSI said:

"Nah, this is frying me."

@ThendoRalph laughed:

"My chomi, you have a competition. That time, Lorna couldn’t even cook to save her life… Are you sure this isn’t your plate, Chef? This looks like your handwriting."

@NgcoboBoi responded:

"Is there anything that woman cannot do? Nomsa of all trades, masters in everything."

@kholimad stated:

"This is brilliant. Painter is very good, not sure about the cook."

@Phumza_A said:

"This is both beautiful and hilarious."

SA proud of Lorna

In a previous report from Briefly News, the week when she appeared on Chopped

The media personality announced her debut on the Food Network TV show on her social media account this week

Industry colleagues and fans of the celebrity chef took to her social media post this week to congratulate her. "What an unforgettable experience, full of thrill, pressure, and pure cooking joy. Can’t wait for you to watch it all unfold. Let’s gooo!" she wrote.

