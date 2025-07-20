A young South African man stressed out Mzansi after he jumped into a pool with zero swimming skills and almost drowned

He posted the now-viral video as part of a famous TikTok trend that highlights an unexpected turn of events known as the Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday

Social media users were worried and expressed themselves in a thread of comments after watching the video with over six million views

Things went south pretty fast for one fella who jumped into a pool with zero swimming skills and almost drowned.

One youngster made people nervous after jumping into a pool despite not knowing how to swim. Image: @its_nkosii

Source: TikTok

The terrifying incident was recorded by a bystander, which the chap posted it on TikTok as part of a viral trend. People online were worried about the guy’s well-being and shared their thoughts in the comments.

The youngster garnered over 6.5 million views after posting the clip four days ago. This is now his most-watched video on the platform. People were glad that he was able to make it out of the pool alive.

SA man posts scary drowning incident on TikTok

A young man on TikTok, Enkosi, went viral online after hopping on a now-viral trend. His video became one of the most watched, with over 6.5 million views in four days.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The chap shared a clip of himself with zero swimming skills while out with friends. One of his mates, who saw him having a difficult time in the pool, swiftly got out of the water and watched as the fella tried his best to save himself.

The scene looked planned, as the guys had no sense of urgency, and one person was holding a camera while their friend was “drowning”. One of the guys who had been hanging around the pool took off his shirt and helped Enkosi out of the pool:

“I still get PTSD every time I see a pool.”

Enkosi highlighted that his friends were stunned because they thought he was pulling their leg:

“That’s what they said after.”

Mzansi was startled by the young man’s experience and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA startled by scary drowning incident on TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts on the now-viral TikTok video:

A youngster shared his scary drowning incident online. Image: @its_nkosii

Source: TikTok

@exclusive_shawty said:

“Choose your friends wisely.”

@Maria Fleming commented:

You sure took your sweet time to help your friend.”

@K_Y_Bophelo wrote:

“There's nothing as traumatic as drowning.”

@Tanana_Wenyika🌍💞 pointed out:

“The guy in black shorts who just stood there is a fake friend.”

@Lola🌸 was perplexed:

“Someone was drowning, and that guy left the pool, stooped and started shining teeth?”

@Bl3uStarPitch said:

“I feel like I almost witnessed a crime.”

@nikkistar_123 asked:

“Wait… you jumped in knowing you couldn’t swim?”

@Mishmar_Stewart said:

“The cameraman understood the assignment.”

@itschelsea👋explained:

“I think they thought you were joking.”

3 More stories related to water activities by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News