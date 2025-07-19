An American woman who loves great adventures made it her mission to find one of the biggest statues in the ocean

The lady managed to film her experience and shared it on TikTok, where over six million people got to watch it

Social media users were stunned by the discovery and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 9.1K comments

Three days ago, a young American woman, Jil White, lived her dream of swimming to the bottom of the ocean.

Over 6 million people were amazed by a woman's discovery after reaching the bottom of the ocean.



She was on a mission to find the largest statue situated at the bottom of the sea in the Bahamas. The woman amazed millions of people with clear visuals of the gigantic ornament.

People online were amazed to learn about the history behind the sculpture and shared their feelings about embarking on an adventure that would lead to the bottom of the ocean. The TikTok video is currently trending and has attracted millions of people around the world.

Woman finds Ocean Atlas statue underwater

A young American lady from Hawaii crossed the ocean to find the largest statue under the ocean. Jil White completed her mission of finding the Ocean Atlas statue and made sure to document the experience on camera.

The youngster shared the crisp footage on TikTok, which went viral and garnered millions of views. People from around the world learned that there was more to the ocean than fish after watching the now-viral video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is the Ocean Atlas statue, and where is it?

The Ocean Atlas statue is installed on the western coastline of New Providence in Nassau, Bahamas. According to Jason deCaires Taylor, the artwork portrays a Bahamian woman carrying the weight of the ocean above her, about the Ancient Greek myth of Atlas, the Titan who held up the heavens.

Taylor explained that the piece symbolises the burden the world is currently carrying and asks the future generations to take over the collective responsibility to prevent its collapse. Ocean Atlas is the largest single figurative sculpture ever to be deployed underwater. It was installed in 2014, and reaches five metres from the sea floor to the surface and weighs over sixty tonnes.

Due to the sheer scale of the sculpture, it had to be assembled underwater in sections using an ambitious new technique developed and engineered by Jason deCaires Taylor.

At low tide, the work reflects a mirror image on the underside of the sea surface. It is a dramatic increase in scale from Taylor's previous works and ensures that even after substantial coral growth, the figure will remain highly recognisable. A solar light and flag are located on the highest point to aid marine navigation.

The sculpture was commissioned by the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) to create an underwater sculpture garden in honour of its founder, Sir Nicholas Nuttall. It includes other sculptural works by local artists Willicey Tynes and Andret John, and an artificial reef trail designed by Reefball.

People amazed by gigantic Ocean Atlas underwater in viral TikTok video

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 9K comments:

People online were amazed by the gigantic Ocean Atlas statue a young American woman discovered under the sea.



@dakota confessed:

“If I went under the water and saw that, I would’ve died.

@Zeenat said:

“This is scary.”

@Boluwatife wrote:

“My relationship with water ends in the bathroom.”

@🎈realised:

“I'm too Black for this.”

@no pointed out:

“We have a whole ancient city underwater in Egypt, and it’s so beautiful.”

@Little Miss Billionaire 💕warned:

“Look and leave, DO NOT TAKE anything with you. I don’t want to hear that it’s coming to the surface to find its child or something.”

@Big Mo said:

“This is terrifying.”

@Jenny_Edmunds commented:

“I'm just imagining if these things stand up and start chasing me in the ocean.”

@cal☁️🤍✈️ shared:

“Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE the ocean, just not these statues. I personally would think it would come alive and get me, and that scares me.”

@Jil White🌊🥥🧜🏼‍♀️🐴🪸responded:

“I feel like I'd be that way too if it were super murky and dark! But this was crystal clear!”

