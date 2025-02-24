A group of adventurous ladies shared a now-viral video of themselves stuck in the middle of the ocean

The women were out and about, enjoying the last days of summer in style but faced a scary hurdle

Social media users shared their thoughts on the women’s wild trip in a thread of over 12 thousand views

Summer is one of the best seasons to enjoy echolocation outdoor activities such as swimming and camping.

A group of women got stuck in the middle of the ocean. Image: @Matthew Micah Wright

Source: Getty Images

A group of South African women planned a ladies' day out and booked a lovely boat ride during the last days of summer.

SA reacts to ladies stuck in middle of ocean during boat ride

People who do not mind the excitement of an adrenaline rush have no problem with trying out new things that might have fatal side effects. Jumping off a cliff, or bungee jumping off the tallest building is every adrenaline-obsessed individual’s dream.

A group of South African women planned a lovely day out during the last days of summer. The days are now getting shorter, signalling Mzansi that warm temperatures might drop soon to welcome a new season.

The ladies went on a grand adventure after booking a boat ride on a hot day. The girls enjoyed a couple of subtle waves before their transport broke down in the middle of the ocean.

Without fretting too much, the women waited for a second boat to rescue them from the waters. One of the ladies vlogged what could have been a tragic event if a giant sea creature was having a bad day.

The now-viral post inspired South Africans to share their stories and fears about one day going on a cruise after watching dark ocean movies and the classic film, Titanic.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to ladies stuck in middle of sea in TikTok video

Social messaging users shared their thoughts in a thread of 52 comments:

SA women shared a clip of themselves stuck in the middle of the ocean. Image: @Fatcamera

Source: Getty Images

@Yvonne Makapan assured South Africa that:

“I would have died there.”

@Izzy_boy🐅 told Mzansi her tragic story of almost drowning:

“Guys I almost fell in between a boat and a ship in the middle of an ocean, that was almost my last day, and they weren’t going to be able to save me.”

@trigger explained why boats are a no-go area for him:

“You will never see me on a boat. Titanic showed me everything happening in the sea.”

@Nomvula shared:

“That is why I will never try this, never.”

@@T highlighted her weaknesses:

“That time I can’t even swim, I’d die.”

