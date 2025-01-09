Socialite Bobby Blanco was spotted having a hard time swimming in the ocean during a fun day with friends

The chap was slapped dizzy by the calm waves and tried his best to fight back but failed dismally

Social media users were floored by Blanco and shared their thoughts in a thread of 530 comments

Swimmers are advised to be cautious when taking on big waters to avoid drowning and other injuries

This summer, South Africans made sure to occupy the beaches and have some fun in the sun with friends.

Some of them documented their lovely summer holidays and made good content for TikTok.

Gent slapped dizzy by the ocean in viral TikTok video

A viral video that generated over 205K views made South Africans drop to their knees from laughing. Bubbly socialite Bobby Blanco was spotted defeated by small waves at the beach.

The gent was slapped in every which way and appeared dizzy as he tried to fight back. His body was buried underwater multiple times before finding his feet and the energy to get back to shore.

His friends tried to help him, but he chose to hold on to what was left of his dignity and found his way out.

Water safety do and don’t when swimming in ocean

Whether you’re swimming in a pool, ocean, lake, or river, you need to be cautious. In an article by the Independent, experts highlighted how to stay safe in the waters.

10 tips to stay safe while swimming:

Don’t forget that the water temperature could be dangerous; cold water shock is real.

Do stay together with the people you went to sea with in order to be discovered by rescuers if danger arises.

Check the depth of the water to avoid the risk of drowning.

Remember that you cannot see what’s under the water, and seaweeds could get you tangled or cut by sharp objects.

Don’t forget the current. A river may look still on the surface, but beneath the water, a strong current could be dangerous for even the strongest swimmer.

Remember to float, especially when in a dangerous situation. Experts advise swimmers to stay calm.

You’re more at risk if there’s no safety equipment. Therefore, lifebelts are essential.

Do not dive in, as there might be ticks and other objects that could cause serious injuries underwater.

Understand beach flags to help understand the area you’re in.

Do ask for advice about when it’s safe to go in the water from lifeguards, tourist information offices, local coastguard stations, or even local fishermen.

Mzansi floored by Bobby Blanco slapped by ocean

Social media users were dusted by the viral video and commented:

@T S H E G O💕 was disappointed by the dismal performance:

“The dive convinced me he had everything under control?”

@Mpho Nkosi pointed out:

“He was fighting for his life!”

@Sobz explained the issue:

“The problem is, he is trying to hold the water.”

@lilithadundu was floored:

“It gets funnier every time I watch it!”

@iamsfundokwazi nkosi likened Blanco’s experience to a failed secret relationship:

“Me coming out of a relationship y'all knew nothing about.”

