"My Heart Is Shattered": SA Man Finds Rotten Meat After Returning Home from Holiday
- One young man has gone viral on social media after he showcased what had happened to his meat
- The TikTok video gained massive traction on social media, generating loads of views, likes and comments
- Briefly News takes a look at how one could store and save their meat safely for an extended period of time
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A man was heartbroken over the disaster he encountered upon returning home after the festive season and he took to social media to show it off.
Man returns home to rotten food after the holiday season ends
The video, which has been making rounds online, shows the man unveiling all his meat groceries, leaving him dismayed.
@kamie_tsehlana told his viewers that he returned home during the festive season but had forgotten to purchase enough electricity before leaving for the holidays. While taking to TikTok caption, he expressed how he felt, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"My heart is shattered. I got to my place late last night, I bought electricity and slept. Only to find this in the morning. No smell, until I opened the fridge."
How to store meat for a long period
According to Nebraska Star Beef, one could store their meat by simply using a vacuum sealer, mainly if the meat will be frozen when packaging leftover beef.
Butcher paper works well for short-term storage in the refrigerator; you can also use a Ziploc bag to keep the meat tightly wrapped. If you plan to freeze the meat, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and place it in a Ziploc bag.
Take a look at the video below:
Mzansi react to the man's rotten meat video
The online community responded as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the gent's heartbreaking revelation.
Zile P Soso suggested:
"You don't buy groceries when you go for holidays; you stash the money for groceries somewhere in the house, and you will buy when you return."
Leejoy cracked a joke, saying:
"What I like about January is that it doesn’t discriminate. Weda you have bought enough food or not, it will always find a way to deal with us."
Unbothered, Thuskie Jade added:
"So you wanted to betray cabbage."
Ross expressed:
"No plan made to avoid cabbage will prosper."
Moola shared:
"Bro, this was me last week...after taking everything out, my fridge looked like I'd just moved in."
3 South African peeps flex their meat grocery haul
- A lady took South Africans by storm after she showed off how her mommy dearest stores her meat.
- A lady in Mzansi gushed about her budget-friendly grocery and took it to social media to show it off.
- One woman went to the well-known butchery Meat World to purchase a hamper that had the streets of TikTok talking.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za