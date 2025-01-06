One young man has gone viral on social media after he showcased what had happened to his meat

The TikTok video gained massive traction on social media, generating loads of views, likes and comments

Briefly News takes a look at how one could store and save their meat safely for an extended period of time

A man was heartbroken over the disaster he encountered upon returning home after the festive season and he took to social media to show it off.

A man showed off his rotten meat after returning from the holidays. Image: @kamie_tsehlana

Source: TikTok

Man returns home to rotten food after the holiday season ends

The video, which has been making rounds online, shows the man unveiling all his meat groceries, leaving him dismayed.

@kamie_tsehlana told his viewers that he returned home during the festive season but had forgotten to purchase enough electricity before leaving for the holidays. While taking to TikTok caption, he expressed how he felt, saying:

"My heart is shattered. I got to my place late last night, I bought electricity and slept. Only to find this in the morning. No smell, until I opened the fridge."

How to store meat for a long period

According to Nebraska Star Beef, one could store their meat by simply using a vacuum sealer, mainly if the meat will be frozen when packaging leftover beef.

Butcher paper works well for short-term storage in the refrigerator; you can also use a Ziploc bag to keep the meat tightly wrapped. If you plan to freeze the meat, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and place it in a Ziploc bag.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi react to the man's rotten meat video

The online community responded as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the gent's heartbreaking revelation.

Zile P Soso suggested:

"You don't buy groceries when you go for holidays; you stash the money for groceries somewhere in the house, and you will buy when you return."

Leejoy cracked a joke, saying:

"What I like about January is that it doesn’t discriminate. Weda you have bought enough food or not, it will always find a way to deal with us."

Unbothered, Thuskie Jade added:

"So you wanted to betray cabbage."

Ross expressed:

"No plan made to avoid cabbage will prosper."

Moola shared:

"Bro, this was me last week...after taking everything out, my fridge looked like I'd just moved in."

