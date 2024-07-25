Mzansi’s first female Freediving Instructor amazed the internet when she met her childhood hero, John Cena

Zandile Ndhlove swims with sharks and spreads awareness of ocean life through her storytelling

The Black Mermaid appeared on Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, hosted by John Cena

When John Cena calls, you have to pick up.

South Africa's first Freediving Instructor works alongside John Cena on Discovery Channel. Image: @zandithemermaid

South Africa’s first Freediving Instructor, Zandile Ndhlovu, appeared on John Cena’s Shark Week show on the Discovery Channel.

SA Freediving Instructor raises Mzansi flag with John Cena on Discovery Channel

Women are taking over the world one career profession at a time. A woman originally from Soweto made waves by becoming South Africa’s first Freediving Instructor.

Ndhlovu calls herself the ‘Black Mermaid’ as she swims with sharks for a living. Her phenomenal work has catapulted her into a direction she wouldn’t have dared to dream.

The Black Mermaid highlighted the following in her bio:

“My name is Zandile Ndhlovu, also known as the Black Mermaid. I am 35 years old and originally from Soweto, on the edge of Johannesburg, South Africa. However, I relocated to Cape Town in 2021.

"I am the first Black African Freediving Instructor in South Africa and the founder of The Black Mermaid Foundation. In addition to this, I work as a Diversity and Inclusion Consultant, using my platform to reshape narratives and contribute to global discussions on Ocean Conservation, Climate Change, and Coastal Justice.”

Her passion for her unique work landed her an opportunity to work with John Cena. She received a call from the wrestling champion to work in front of Discovery Channel’s cameras for his fantastic show, Shark Week.

Ndhlovu had been a fan of John Cena since he became a great hit on the fan-favoured WWE wrestling show. On her Instagram, the phenomenon mermaid captioned her post:

"I think about the wildest dreams, I think about growing up in Soweto where WWE was tradition and John Cena’s ‘you can’t see me’ was the only thing that mattered as we threw our hands in front of our faces…

"Years later, I get a call to work with John Cena, I arrive on set and beyond my being star struck, he says ‘I’m so glad you could make it, when I read about your work I was so inspired’, I froze,

"I’d brought a few copies of Zandi’s Song and was gonna leave one for him, but then I asked him if he’d mind taking a picture (this could be a big ask of a human this big), he says ‘I’d love to, anything to spread the message about your work and your mission’, I flush again because how?

"I think about the power of dreams you could have never dreamt for yourself, unfolding, and in between the awe, is little Zandi and her wild, and big Zandi not far from that wild, a smile just as big… and a universe so loving… Happy Shark Week fam!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to seeing Black Mermaid conquer

Mzansi was so proud to see Ndhlovu light up their small screens and showered her Instagram comments section with overwhelming praise:

@fortunatephotography loved seeing the Black Mermaid:

"I've loved seeing you on Shark Week and was pretty proud of myself for knowing the answers to the trivia questions you asked John last night!"

@weliveincapetown has always loved John Cena:

"He always comes across as the most humble, respectful dude. It’s such a pleasure to see that hyper masculine stereotype in an evolved, positive light."

@becausemomvtct shared sweet words:

"I'm sure he was equally star struck to meet you. Glad to hear that he seems like a genuine and down to earth guy. You both bring a lot of great things to Shark Week."

