Kevin Hart's net worth, estimated to be $450 million, reflects his rise from humble beginnings to global superstardom. Known for his relatable comedy and punchy delivery style, he has built a diversified empire spanning comedy, film, and business, making him among the highest-paid entertainers today.

I'm no longer just the comedian. I'm an investment. I'm a studio, I'm a partner looking for partnerships.

Hart built a financial empire thanks to his influence in the entertainment industry, enhanced by his unique storytelling, relatable humour, and energetic delivery.

Kevin Hart owns Hartbeat Productions , a production company valued at over $650 million.

, a production company valued at over Although Kevin Hart is not a billionaire, he is a multi-millionaire with a net worth of nearly half a billion dollars.

with a net worth of nearly half a billion dollars. Kevin has been married twice, with his first marriage to Torrei Hart ending in divorce.

Kevin Hart's profile summary

Full name Kevin Darnell Hart Gender Male Date of birth July 6, 1979 Age 46 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 64 kg (approx) Father Henry Robert Witherspoon Mother Nancy Hart Siblings Robert Hart Relationship status Married Wife Eniko Hart Children Hendrix, Heaven, Kenzo, and Kaori Education George Washington High School, Community College of Philadelphia Profession Comedian and actor Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Exploring Kevin Hart's net worth and salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Hart's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $450 million. His wealth is derived from his successful stand-up comedy career, blockbuster acting roles, brand endorsements, and various business investments.

In his new audiobook, Kevin discussed his journey as a comedian. He said,

There are no easy roads. So, when I was coming up, and I’m not getting any auditions, or I’m not gettin’ the opportunities, I had to say to myself, it’s going to come. If I put the work in, it has no choice but to come.

How much does Kevin Hart make a year?

According to Parade, Kevin Hart's yearly income ranges between $40 million and $60 million. He mainly makes income from stand-up comedy, movies, endorsements, and his media company.

How many homes does Kevin Hart own?

Kevin Hart owns two mansions but has owned three mansions throughout his life. In 2012, he paid $1.99 million for a luxurious house in Tarzana, California, but liquidated it for $2.75 million in 2019.

In 2015, Hart purchased a 26-acre plot of undeveloped land in Calabasas for $1.35 million, which he later developed. He built a 9,600-square-foot Spanish-style villa, featuring seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, which serves as his primary residence.

In 2021, Hart paid $7 million to acquire a neighbouring property next to his primary Calabasas residence. With the new addition, his property spans over 42 acres in the Los Angeles suburb.

Kevin Hart's car collection

Hart owns a collection of luxury cars. These include:

Car model Estimated market price 1987 Buick Grand National $150,000 1959 Chevrolet Corvette $150,000 1970 Plymouth Barracuda $200,000 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible $100,000 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione $598,513 2022 Ferrari SF90 Spyder $600,000

Does Kevin Hart have a private jet?

It is not public whether Kevin Hart owns a private jet. However, in 2018, while travelling to Boston to watch a Celtics-76ers playoff game at TD Garden, the plane he was flying in experienced a burst tyre while landing at Logan Airport.

Although no passenger was injured in the accident, Kevin shared the news on his Instagram. He wrote,

God is Good with a capital G...Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing. No body was harmed...Our pilot handled the situation perfectly.

What is Kevin Hart's source of income?

Kevin boasts multiple income streams through his involvement in the entertainment industry. Some of his income sources include:

Stand-up comedy

Kevin debuted his career in stand-up comedy in the early 2000s when he performed at an amateur night at Laff House in Philadelphia. However, he only gained mainstream attention following the release of his comedy specials, including I'm a Grown Little Man, Seriously Funny, and Laugh at My Pain.

Hart's live performances are highly lucrative, with tours like What Now? grossing about $70 million while his 2011 Laugh at My Pain tour earned him over $15 million. His 2023 Reality Check tour grossed $67.5 million from 82 performances, selling over 631,000 tickets, while his Acting My Age tour began with sold-out shows in Europe.

Film industry career

Kevin made his film debut in the 2002 film Paper Soldiers. He has since featured in major blockbuster movies such as the Jumanji franchise, Ride Along, Me Time, Die Hart, and Fatherhood. According to his IMDb profile, Hart has 107 acting credits, reportedly grossing $1.3 billion at the global box office.

Kevin Hart's endorsement deals

Hart has lucrative partnerships with top brands like Samsung, Wrangler, AT&T, Mountain Dew, and PokerStars. He has also appeared in advertisement videos, including those for SiriusXM and Chase.

What brands does Kevin Hart own?

Kevin owns several entertainment and lifestyle brands. These include:

Laugh Out Loud (LOL)

Laughing Out Loud is a production company and digital comedy network that Hart founded in 2017. It includes digital, audio, linear, and experiential content.

Hartbeat

In 2022, Kevin launched Hartbeat Productions after raising $100 million from a private equity firm called Abry Partners. Hartbeat is a global multi-platform media company that includes divisions like Hartbeat Studios (content production), Hartbeat Media (distribution and events), and Hartbeat Pulse (branded entertainment and consultancy).

Hartbeat has a valuation of about $650 million, with 85% stake belonging to Kevin Hart. It has secured partnerships with major companies such as NBCUniversal, Netflix, SiriusXM, P&G, Walmart, Chase, and DraftKings.

Other ventures

Kevin co-owns Gran Coramino Tequila with Juan Domingo Beckmann, which has a multi-year partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also owns VitaHustle, a wellness supplement company, with products distributed nationally in Walmart stores.

In August 2022, Kevin launched Hart House, a vegetarian restaurant that aims to produce product-based fast food options. However, after two years of operation and four branches, the chain restaurant announced its closure. They wrote,

To our team, guests, and community, who helped make the change we all craved. A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter,

Is Kevin Hart a CEO?

Kevin is the CEO of Hartbeat Productions. He took over the position in early 2025 following the departure of the company's previous CEO, CFO, and chief content officer.

Trivia

Kevin Darnell Hart, age 46 years (as of 2025), was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 6, 1979.

He was raised by a single mother, Nancy, alongside his older brother, Robert, as his father had a cocaine addiction, spending most of his time in jail.

In 2015, Time magazine included him on its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Hart once auditioned for NBC's Saturday Night Live but did not make the cut, though he later went on to host the show multiple times.

Conclusion

Kevin Hart's net worth, estimated at $450 million, stems from his comedy tours, films, and thriving business ventures. His ability to diversify income streams has secured his place among Hollywood's elite.

